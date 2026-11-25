Salmaan Moerat added that his time in France had given him some insight into their style of rugby, although it was hardly a secret.

Every lock in the Springbok setup has their strengths, and so does Salmaan Moerat, said the second-rower after his call-up to face France in Sunday’s Nations Championship final.

The oft-criticised forward last played for the Springboks 16 months ago, against Italy in July last year.

Beset by injuries, though having led the national team in the past, Moerat was only elevated into the matchday 23 because Ruan Nortjé picked up a niggle in the days before last weekend’s 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

But the 11-cap No 4 will be fresh when compared with some of the other Springboks, whose team has only featured minor changes since their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks in August.

Add to that some experience playing in France, after Moerat moved from the Stormers to La Rochelle at the beginning of the season. Injury meant he could only play three matches for his new side, and only one of those was for a full 80.

Injury frustration

“It’s been a brief stay so far. I’ve slowly gotten to know some players and the way they see the game this side of the world,” Moerat said.

“It’s been quite interesting and eye-opening. We all know the style of rugby the French want to play. They love a fast game, very set-piece orientated, big but mobile forwards, and they love to keep the ball alive.”

He said his recent injuries had been “very frustrating”. Especially after he felt like he was getting back into the swing of things, being selected to play against Italy before he hurt his back earlier this month.

“It sounds like a cliché, but it’s about how you get back up and take this opportunity that presents itself this weekend. Taking it with both hands and trying to capitalise on that.”

Springbok lock sticks to his strengths

Moerat said the other locks in the squad – Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Riley Norton – were all quality players.

“They have their strengths and I have my strengths… I know my strengths and I’ll try stick to that. Contribute to the team, know my job and execute my job. I think that’s what the team expects from me.

“I was unable to play the first game against Italy, which was very disappointing. So I am very grateful for this opportunity and the trust shown in me… the definition of an opportunity is that you actually have to take it.”

Sunday’s final against France kicks off at 6.40pm.