The Springbok 'bomb squad', which includes several experienced players, will play a key role in the final against France on Sunday.

The Springboks are banking on their “bomb squad” to help them produce the 80-minute performance that will be needed to overcome France in the final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham in London on Sunday evening.

It has been a tough end-of-year-tour for the world’s top ranked team. They followed up a big win against Italy in their tour opener with back-to-back losses – 21-19 against France and 20-17 against Ireland, but have one more game to play before their season comes to and end.

In both those defeats, in Paris and Dublin, the Boks suffered poor starts; they trailed France 21-7 at halftime and Ireland 17-10, before producing better second halves, but it wasn’t enough to get them across the line.

‘Bomb squad’

Thus, in an effort to produce a complete performance, the Boks have stacked their bench for Sunday’s final against France, with some of their best players, including World Rugby Player of the Year nominees Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx, as well as Bok record cap holder Eben Etzebeth, among the substitutes to help them achieve their goal of taking home the trophy.

“If you look at the bench we have Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx, who have been nominated for World Player of the Year, and Wilco Louw who is one of the best tightheads in the world. Then we have Eben with all of his experience,” explained Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick ahead of the match on Sunday.

“We also have Paul de Villiers, who has been nominated for World Breakthrough Player of the Year, and whenever he comes on he has brought a spark.

“So we are trying to build a side that is going to be good for 80 minutes. If you look at the last two games we haven’t started well, so our goal is to put in a full 80-minute performance.

“If you play against teams like Ireland and France, who are two of the best teams in the world, and don’t play for 80 minutes you are going to struggle. So that’s the plan, pick a side that will play for 80 minutes and hopefully get the result.”

Rest of bench

Other players on the bench included scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, who has enjoyed a strong year for the Boks and will look to produce a good cameo, and Canan Moodie, who has found his chances limited this season but showed what he can do when coming on early against Ireland over the past weekend.

Loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka will also be in line to make his Bok debut and he will be desperately eager to impress on his first appearance.

Having lost to France a week and a half ago, the Boks will also be well aware of what to expect and know they will need to convert their chances, which is something they struggled to do in their two defeats on this tour, if they are to come out on top on this occasion.

“If you look at the first game we had plenty of opportunities and didn’t convert them. And France, who are a world class side, their back three has a lot of x-factor and they were able to take their chances,” said Stick.

“So I think going into this weekend it’s about taking our chances and hopefully we can be better at that from the last game.”