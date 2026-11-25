Ncikazi has pleaded for respect for Mosimane and Mdaka.

Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi has come out in defence of Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane and SA Under-23 mentor Raymond Mdaka after Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s criticism.

Last week, Ouaddou slammed the national team coaches for failing to give his players sufficient game time. The Moroccan later launched a tirade at Mosimane and his technical team, accusing them of giving Pirates players too much beer following their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Kenya in Nairobi last Tuesday.

‘Mosimane and Mdaka deserve respect’

Without naming Ouaddou, Ncikazi has now fired back and pleaded for respect for Mosimane and Mdaka.

“I just wish as a nation we should have respect, have respect,” said Ncikazi after his side’s 2-0 defeat against Pirates at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

“This league was created through sweat and blood of a lot of people. And is the best league in Africa.

“This league has got a national team coach, coach Pitso Mosimane, that I’ve got a lot of respect for. Mosimane has achieved what some of us are dreaming of doing and might not do it until we go into our graves.

“He needs respect. This is our country. This is our national team coach.”

Ncikazi added that Mosimane has achieved what most coaches have not, and therefore deserves some respect.

“In his respect, if we have a problem with him, there are proper channels. If I have a problem with Shabalala, he’s got a phone; speak to Shabalala on the side, sort the issue as men.

“Mdaka has achieved what we’ve not achieved, most of us. He needs respect. If you have a problem with him, there is a channel. There’s an organisation where they belong,” he said.

“I might not be happy with some decisions today, but I know the channels on how to channel that. Somewhere along the line, we are human, but let’s collect ourselves and not criticise each other publicly in a league that is so professional, and it was built through blood and sweat.

“I don’t forget my history of where I come from. I’m black, and South African, and I’ll remain like that,” concluded Ncikazi.