OPINION: Currie Cup set for a shake-up

The Lions have emerged as the favourites to win the competition, though they have been far from championship material.

The return to action of several senior, experienced players who’re looking to get game time ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship on 26 September is sure to throw a cat among the pigeons in the final stages of this year’s Currie Cup competition.

Already the Lions fielded a number of URC stars last weekend, helping them to a 44-5 win against a weakened Bulls side, and this week the Joburg team could throw a few more players into Currie Cup action which might help the Lions move all the way to the top of the points table.

The Joburg side (21 points) would then be in pole position to push for the Currie Cup title, with a home semi-final and possible final. They host current table-toppers Griquas (25) who could slip down several positions if results go against them in other matches.

Teams testing URC players

The thing is, the Bulls (10), who’re out of the Currie Cup picture, will this weekend have new URC coach Johan Ackermann in charge and they’re set to field a number of senior players as well, which will make them favourites at home against the Cheetahs (21, fourth), who are desperate for a win to stay in the playoff mix.

They’re being hunted by the fifth-placed Pumas (20) and they’re up against the Sharks (10) in Durban – a side also out of the Currie Cup playoff picture – but with a few URC men making an appearance they could end the Pumas’ hopes of making the top four.

Boland, too, face a tough final round match. They’re currently second with 23 points but are up against neighbours Western Province, who haven’t won a match and have one log point, but they, too, will field a few URC players this weekend and are said to be desperate to register at least one win. A defeat for Boland, combined with wins elsewhere, could see the newcomers tumble down the points table.

It’s unfortunate the so-called “big unions” are now fielding stronger, more experienced teams, simply for players to get game time. But let’s see who has the appetite and desire to truly fight for the Currie Cup this year.