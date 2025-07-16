Johan Ackermann is new boss of the Bulls

The former Lions mentor has coached in South Africa, England and Japan.

Former Springbok lock and Lions rugby coach Johan Ackermann is the new head coach of the Bulls.

Ackermann takes over from Jake White, who left the union recently after five years at the Pretoria team.

Ackermann guided the Lions to Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017 before joining Gloucester in England. He also coached in Japan and most recently has helped the Junior Boks.

He has been named SA Coach of the Year three times.

“He’s the right person at the right time,” said Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.

“He’s a Carlton League legend, he played his first Test at Loftus, he played for the Bulls … his blood is blue. This was always meant to be. His management of people and ability to drive culture are renowned.”

It is a view echoed by Edgar Rathbone, the chief executive of the Blue Bulls Company.

“Johan Ackermann is not just an outstanding coach; he is a leader who lives and breathes the values of this union. His reputation for forging powerful team cultures, developing players to their full potential, and delivering results at the highest level is well proven.

“The Bulls are a club built on legacy and ambition, and with Johan at the helm, we are confident our future will be shaped by excellence, resilience, and unity. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Bulls rugby, and we are thrilled to welcome him home.”

The other coaches who had been mentioned as possible successors to White were current Glasgow coach Franco Smith, Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber as well as Bath rugby boss Johann van Graan.

‘Goose bumps’

Speaking from Italy, where he is assisting the Junior Boks ahead of the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship, Ackermann described his appointment as a dream come true.

“The moment I received the call I got goose bump. It still feels too good to be true. I’m like a Grade One going to school for the first time. I’m so excited; it’s a privilege and an honour.

“It’s a great union with wonderful tradition and supporters. Eighty percent of my friends are Bulls supporters. The Bulls have been successful for so many years, and now I have that challenge and I would like to thank the board for giving me that opportunity.

“It’s a bit different to my previous roles where I had to help build teams up. The Bulls are already there, now I must make them grow and succeed even more.”

Ackermann will be formally unveiled to the media in Pretoria next week.