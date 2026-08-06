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OPINION: No excuse for violence at school rugby, soccer games

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

6 August 2026

06:16 am

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Instead of being examples of self-control and good sportsmanship, parents at recent school matches have chosen violence in front of their children.

School sport violence

A screengrab of the incident at Menlopark on the weekend. Picture: X

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No excuse whatsoever – including accusations of cheating or racism – can justify the violence that erupted at school rugby and soccer matches in recent weeks.

Emotions run high in sport, and South African fans are among the most passionate. So the occasional scuffle between players happens, as we sometimes see on the international stage too.

But for parents and coaches to get involved in fights with each other, or with players, is entirely uncalled for.

Especially when it happens at a game involving six or seven-year-olds, where the stakes could hardly be lower.

Adults are supposed to set the example for children when it comes to emotional control and good sportsmanship.

In the latest incident, a video went viral on social media after a U7 soccer match descended into chaos when one team’s coach lost his temper with the referee over what he believed was an early final whistle, handing victory to the opposition.

Watch the video below:

He stormed onto the pitch, gesturing wildly and arguing with the referee, before other parents joined him. Some might have tried to calm the situation, but one squeezed the referee’s nape.

A coach from the winning team then charged the complaining coach, sparking scuffles between coaches and parents.

Many tried to separate those involved and keep the children away, but far too many adults swore in front of them and continued fighting.

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Adults should know better

The incident came just days after a fight between EG Jansen players and Menlopark old boys during a 1st team rugby match in Pretoria.

Both schools condemned the violence, although EG Jansen alleged racist comments from a group of Menlopark old boys next to the field sparked the incident.

Menlopark said it was “horrified” by the allegation and denied any racism.

Noorodvaal, the competition’s organising committee, immediately suspended those identified as actively involved pending a disciplinary process.

That followed another school rugby match in Cape Town being abandoned after a referee allegedly heard a player being called the k-word.

Those responsible in these incidents deserve to be punished – adults included.

Children learn far more from what they see. When the adults around them resort to violence instead of self-control, it should come as no surprise when youngsters follow their example.

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