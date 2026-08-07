Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Noordvaal and Noordvaal Cup set for exciting conclusion

Several top schools such as Affies, Stellenberg and Garsfontein will play their last games of the year this weekend.
Fans can look forward to top schoolboy rugby action again, after brawls marred what should have been a weekend dominated by talk of the historic derby fixture in Paarl (won by Gim).
That was Paarl Boys’ last match of the year.
A few top schools, such as Monument, Garsfontein (on an eight-game winning streak) and Noordheuwel play their last Noordvaal Cup fixtures of the season – and Affies do so in the regular Noordvaal tournament – while others play their final matches next weekend.
In the Western Cape, season standouts Stellenberg, will play their last fixture at home against Milnerton.
Other Cape giants Boland Landbou and Oakdale play their last games against each other on Saturday.
These games will be crucial in determining the final schoolboy rugby rankings for the season, after next weekend.
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Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Boland Landbou v Oakdale
Brackenfell v Hugenote
Hermanus v Strand
Tygerberg v Melkbosstrand
Stellenberg v Milnerton
DF Akademie v HTS Belville
KwaZulu-Natal
Maritzburg College v Glenwood
Eastern Cape
Brandwag (EP) v Nico Malan
Queen’s v Graeme
Selborne v Dale
Marlow v Bergsig
Grey HS v Muir
Cambridge v Hudson Park
Free State – Griquas
Sentraal v Framesby
Grey College v Outeniqua
Grey College v Fichardtpark
Duineveld v Upington
Noordvaal Cup
Monument v Waterkloof
Garsfontein v EG Jansen
Rustenburg v Menlopark
Noordheuwel v Middelburg
Montana v Zwartkop
Nelspruit v HTS Middelburg
Oos-Moot v Klerksdorp
Kempton Park v Wesvalia
Noordvaal
KES v Durban HS
Pretoria Boys High v Affies
Jeppe v Parktown