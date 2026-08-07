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Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Noordvaal and Noordvaal Cup set for exciting conclusion

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

7 August 2026

10:03 am

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Several top schools such as Affies, Stellenberg and Garsfontein will play their last games of the year this weekend.

Stellenberg school rugby fixtures

Stellenberg play their last fixture of the year at home to Milnerton. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Fans can look forward to top schoolboy rugby action again, after brawls marred what should have been a weekend dominated by talk of the historic derby fixture in Paarl (won by Gim).

That was Paarl Boys’ last match of the year.

A few top schools, such as Monument, Garsfontein (on an eight-game winning streak) and Noordheuwel play their last Noordvaal Cup fixtures of the season – and Affies do so in the regular Noordvaal tournament – while others play their final matches next weekend.

In the Western Cape, season standouts Stellenberg, will play their last fixture at home against Milnerton.

Other Cape giants Boland Landbou and Oakdale play their last games against each other on Saturday.

These games will be crucial in determining the final schoolboy rugby rankings for the season, after next weekend.

OPINION: No excuse for violence at school rugby, soccer games

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Boland Landbou v Oakdale

Brackenfell v Hugenote

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Hermanus v Strand

Tygerberg v Melkbosstrand

Stellenberg v Milnerton

DF Akademie v HTS Belville

KwaZulu-Natal

Maritzburg College v Glenwood

Eastern Cape

Brandwag (EP) v Nico Malan

Queen’s v Graeme

Selborne v Dale

Marlow v Bergsig

Grey HS v Muir

Cambridge v Hudson Park

Free State – Griquas

Sentraal v Framesby

Grey College v Outeniqua

Grey College v Fichardtpark

Duineveld v Upington

Noordvaal Cup

Monument v Waterkloof

Garsfontein v EG Jansen

Rustenburg v Menlopark

Noordheuwel v Middelburg

Montana v Zwartkop

Nelspruit v HTS Middelburg

Oos-Moot v Klerksdorp

Kempton Park v Wesvalia

Noordvaal

KES v Durban HS

Pretoria Boys High v Affies

Jeppe v Parktown

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