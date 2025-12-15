‘It was about the outcome’: Dobson reacts to Stormers’ latest win

The Stormers picked up their eighth straight victory of the season, and second in the Champions Cup, to put themselves on top of their group after two rounds.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson was happy with the result after their bonus-point Champions Cup win over French giants Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha, but not with the process, after they were given a stern challenge by the weakened visitors.

La Rochelle sent a fringe team to South Africa for the match, so the in-form Stormers were favourites, especially having welcomed their Springbok stars back for the game. But the hosts had to work hard as they led 21-14 early in the second half, before pulling away for the 42-21 victory.

It could definitely have been a bigger win, especially after the Stormers took a 10-0 lead early in the first half and then had two tries chalked off by TMO interventions, so to still claim a big result and full house of points despite not being at their best was impressive in itself.

“It was about the outcome in the end, but it wasn’t a great process from us,” explained Dobson after the match.

“There’s definitely stuff we didn’t get right that we spoke about during the week, and there’s work to do before the local derbies (in the United Rugby Championship). That said, a home win in this competition is non-negotiable.

“We started with great energy and intensity, and then it felt like it became too easy. That’s where things got loose and we started forcing passes. Credit to La Rochelle, they fought hard, and that was a learning experience for us in terms of managing that part of the game.”

De Villiers shines for Stormers

Dobson also had high praise for rising loose forward talent Paul de Villiers, with the 22-year-old having put in a number of barnstorming performances this season, and he was at it again on Saturday as he was named man-of-the-match after a superb showing.

“Paul is very, very special. Two years ago he was getting cleaned out (at rucks) all the time, and now he’s like a limpet (on the ball). His decision-making is outstanding, and it’s great to see how he’s grown,” said Dobson.

The result kept the Stormers’ incredible winning run intact, with the Cape side having now triumphed eight times on the trot (six times in the URC and twice in the Champions Cup).

Their two Champions Cup wins, 26-17 away against French side Aviron Bayonnais, and this past weekend against La Rochelle, left them top of their pool on nine points, level with Irish giants Leinster, but ahead on points difference.

The Stormers thus know a win away over Harlequins in January will likely be enough to secure them a home playoff in the competition, and if they are to slip up they will get another chance a week later against Leicester Tigers at home in Cape Town, which is a nice position to be in.