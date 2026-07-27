Concern over Ox Nche as Ntuthuko Mchunu is drafted back into Springbok squad

Powerhouse prop Ntuthuko Mchunu has rejoined the Springbok squad after being released back to his franchise.

There could be worrying signs surrounding the availability of Ox Nche for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series between the Springboks and All Blacks after Ntuthuko Mchunu was drafted into the Bok squad on Monday.

Mchunu joins the group of now 44 players that are preparing for the one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires next weekend and the RGR series that kicks off next week.

An SA Rugby release on Monday didn’t state why Mchunu had joined the squad, but it was likely due to an injury in the prop ranks.

Mchunu, who earned his fourth Bok cap against Scotland in a Nations Championship clash earlier this month, had initially been released to his franchise and was set to feature for the Stormers in their tour match against the All Blacks next week, but he will now be preparing with the Boks.

Nche injury

Nche, who picked up a knee injury during the Boks win over England at the start of the month, was always set to miss the trip to Argentina according to Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, but he was expected to recover in time to face the All Blacks.

That may now be in doubt, although Mchunu’s inclusion could also be down to a niggle picked up by one of the other props in the Bok camp.

The squad assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday evening and resumed their on-field preparations on Monday.

The Bok coach was set to name his travelling squad to Argentina later in the week for the Test in Buenos Aires next weekend, with that group of players and management departing for Argentina in two groups on Saturday.

The remaining players will put their full focus into the matches against New Zealand under the guidance of a few coaches, medical staff and team management at their training base in Johannesburg.