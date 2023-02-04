Player of Year Etzebeth happy in Durban, playing for Sharks under Powell

Ross Roche

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who received the biggest honour of his rugby career to date when he was named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2022 earlier this week, has opened up about his return to South Africa and the Sharks.

Etzebeth only returned to South Africa after three years in France playing for Toulon, when he signed for the Sharks last year and began his new life in Durban.

It has been a brilliant homecoming for the budding Bok legend as he was able to celebrate his 100th Springbok appearance where it all began for him in Cape Town, he has played an integral role in the Sharks‘ recent resurgence of form, and capped it all off with the biggest award in SA rugby.

At the SA Rugby Player of Year press briefing earlier this week, Etzebeth was asked about being back in South Africa and his life so far with the Sharks and what he thought about recently appointed head coach Neil Powell, who only took over the reins late last year after Sean Everitt was let go.

Life in Durban

“It is nice to be back in South Africa and playing with a bunch of individuals who are great players and are part of a great team. Also with Neil taking over, he is a phenomenal person and a great coach,” said Etzebeth.

“It is nice to be part of a system like this. Also the backroom staff is incredible at the Sharks. So I am enjoying my life and my rugby up in Durban.”

Etzebeth continued: “He (Powell) hasn’t been part of the 15s system for very long, but he is a good person. He is like a sponge and wants to learn more from coaches around him and some of the senior players.

“Neil is definitely not a know-it-all type of personality which is good and he has been fulfilling the job so well. The guys really respect him, just like he was in the Sevens setup. He is already a great coach for me and in the 15s game he will become a legend. I am not sure how long he will be at the Sharks but he will become a great coach.”

URC demands

Etzebeth was also asked about how the South African teams have been adapting to the travel demands of the URC and Champions Cup, and the need for the teams to throw their youngsters in at various stages to keep the team fresh.

“I think it’s a new thing for our teams now, having to have these young players coming through and available to play regularly.

“In Super Rugby days you could play with your full strength team for most of the competition, so there was never really a lot of development,” explained Etzebeth.

“So this is a new thing for us and it is going to take a bit of time for us to catch up to teams like Leinster, who could field two very strong teams, and there are a few teams in the URC who can do that.

“We are getting there and the more we manage the guys the better it will be. But it will take some time to get everyone to a good level.”