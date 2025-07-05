Handre Pollard stoked with current Springbok flyhalf depth: ‘It is absolutely brilliant’

The Springboks currently have great depth at flyhalf and Handre Pollard is loving the competition amongst the players.

Just a few years ago the Springboks were struggling with their depth at flyhalf, but are now styling in the department with a slew of top class players vying for the right to be considered first choice, and current top dog Handre Pollard is loving it.

Going into the 2019 World Cup, and during the first half the next World Cup phase, the Boks only boasted two frontline flyhalves in Pollard and Elton Jantjies.

But the demise of Jantjies, due to his off field problems, coincided with a rise of others, starting with utility back Damian Willemse, who took over the position in a pinch.

The year before the 2023 World Cup, Manie Libbok followed, taking his chance and making a splash, which earned him a spot in their double winning campaign in France.

Last year it was the turn of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to step out of the shadows, and burst onto the scene as a generational talent.

Currently Pollard, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok are the top three Bok flyhalf options, but some youngsters are bubbling under as well, with Jordan Hendrikse having already made his international debut.

This sees the Bok flyhalf stocks at a booming high, and Pollard is thrilled with the current competition for the position, explaining that it only strengthens the team.

“I think it is absolutely brilliant. We are blessed with so much talent in this country, and as long as we keep it healthy, like it is at the moment, we can push each other as hard as we can for the benefit of the team,” said Pollard at a Bok press conference ahead of their clash against Italy on Saturday.

Push each other

“The best thing I can do is push them every day in training and vice versa, they push me. With all the different skill sets and things we can do well, we learn from each other and try to evolve our games together.

“If I can teach them something, and they can teach me something, we are all winners. As long as it is healthy, and long may it be so.”

Pollard was also happy for his good friend Jesse Kriel, who will become the Boks 67th official captain when he leads the team out at Loftus on Saturday, after he led the side for the first time in their non-Test against invitational team in the Barbarians in Cape Town last weekend.

“Jesse is probably the hardest-working guy I know. He has been that way since we met at age 18. For me, there is nobody more deserving of the captaincy. As a player, you want to follow someone who leads by example,” said Pollard.

“We have Siya (Kolisi), and we know he will be back, but Jesse is a guy that we can look at and say ‘this guy leads from the front every day and in every single training session.’ That is the kind of guy you want to play for.

“He is a great friend of mine, and we all have the utmost respect for him. That is why it is such an easy transition for him to slot in as captain. I am very proud of him.”