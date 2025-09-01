Rassie’s call on Ntlabakanye: Protection, not punishment

The big tighthead prop recently returned a positive finding regarding an illegal substance.

Rassie Erasmus has explained why prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye was not included in the Springbok squad for the two-Test tour of New Zealand.

SA Rugby revealed in a statement that the 26-year-old Lions tighthead had been prescribed medication by a sports doctor to address a health issue, which later returned a positive result from a drugs test.

The Lions have stressed that the treatment was administered “with the approval and supervision of a medical doctor, who is specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional players”.

‘Protection’

The statement added: “He acted in good faith and always followed the prescribed medical procedure. He relied on medical advice and at no stage attempted to gain an unfair advantage.”

Erasmus underlined that Ntlabakanye’s omission from the tour group to New Zealand was not about punishment but protection.

“I had a good conversation with him beforehand,” the Bok boss said. “If Asenathi were on tour, we felt that many questions would’ve been directed at him and that could’ve taken away his focus for the game ahead.

“It’s obviously a hugely personal thing that he’s dealing with now and doing all he can to deal with it. It would’ve taken a lot from him, and then still having to focus on playing under massive pressure while distracted.

“He could’ve come on tour with us, but it would’ve been unfair to him.”

‘Desperate’

While empathising with Ntlabakanye, Erasmus also turned attention to what he called a “massive” Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday. The Springboks last won at the Auckland fortress in 1937, with New Zealand unbeaten there since 1994.

“We are really desperate. We want to win here, but it’ll motivate the All Blacks even more, and they’ll be even more desperate,” Erasmus said.

“There’s a healthy rivalry between us and there’s a big history. We have massive respect for them and the rivalry is special.”

Asked whether this week represented the Boks’ biggest challenge since their 2023 World Cup triumph, he was cautious but admitted the magnitude.

“It’s a massive game and a great honour. It’s a nervy week for both teams. Difficult to say it’s the biggest game since the World Cup final because we’ve lost a few since then, but ja, it’s massive.”

