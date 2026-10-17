Rampant All Blacks crush Wallabies 43-21 to extend dominance

The last time Australia beat New Zealand was at Brisbane in 2020 when current All Blacks coach Dave Rennie was in charge of the Wallabies.

Beauden Barrett and Josh Moorby both scored twice as a rampaging New Zealand swept past the Wallabies 43-21 in Sydney on Saturday to stretch their win streak over them to 13 Tests.

The All Blacks ran in seven tries to the hosts’ three, reinforcing the gulf between the teams after a 50-19 thrashing in Auckland last week ensured they retained the Bledisloe Cup.

New Zealand led 36-7 after a devastating first-half before the hosts rallied to limit the damage in the second spell at a packed Stadium Australia.

Peter Lakai, Rieko Ioane, and Wallace Sititi also dotted down for the visitors, with Jeremy Williams, Tom Wright and Filipo Daugunu crossing for Australia.

The last time Australia beat New Zealand was at Brisbane in 2020 when current All Blacks coach Dave Rennie was in charge, before he was sacked three years later to make way for Eddie Jones.

The same venue will host the teams for a Rugby World Cup pool match in a year’s time, with Wallabies coach Les Kiss having plenty to do before then if he wants to turn the tables.

Both sides now head to Europe to conclude the Nations Championship, with Kiss and Rennie facing tough calls on who to take with them as the World Cup build-up gathers pace.

Frenetic start

The afternoon match in front of 73,399 fans started at a furious tempo with the All Blacks — who were dealt a blow before the start when Jordie Barrett was ruled out injured — facing intense early pressure.

But they soaked it up then launched their own attack which culminated in winger Moorby wrong-footing two defenders.

It opened the floodgates with veteran fullback Beauden Barrett crossing again five minutes later in the corner.

Another two minutes on the clock and it was 17-0 and game over with flanker Lakai in support after Damian McKenzie exploded through the middle.

The embarrassment continued for Australia when Ioane’s pace and power drove him over out wide after the Wallabies lost a lineout.

Australia pulled a try back through Williams but he was then sin-sinned for being offside, and the All Blacks exploited the one-man advantage.

Sititi scored seconds later from the scrum before Barrett bagged his second after an intercept and 75-metre run as New Zealand led 36-7 at half-time.

It was more of the same as the second-half got under way with Moorby again the hero after a devastating counter-attack, dummying brilliantly to score in the corner.

Kiss refreshed his forward pack and Australia began to get back in the game, with a second try coming courtesy of winger Wright after good work from Max Jorgensen to finish a sustained attack.

It turned into a frantic contest with the Wallabies finding momentum and substitute Daugunu weaved past a tiring New Zealand, who played the last 10 minutes with a man down and the last five with two down, to close the gap further.