The Springboks got a bit of help from their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, who also suffered two defeats in Europe this month.

The Springboks’ attack coach, Tony Brown, admitted the world champions were lucky to reach the Nations Championship final, against France, in London this weekend, considering they lost two of their three matches on their tour of Europe this month.

The Boks now though have a wonderful opportunity to redeem themselves and fix the problems that cropped up in their game in recent weeks, and particularly in the losses to France and Ireland.

But they are only in the final, to be played at Twickenham, because the All Blacks slipped up themselves in the pool stage run-in, losing back-to-back matches against Wales and England.

The Boks always had the more difficult end to the pool stage, facing France and Ireland on their home turf, while the All Blacks would have known that England would be a potential banana peel, but they never would have expected to lose to Wales (35-28).

Probably lucky

“We are probably a little lucky to be in the final … and have my old mates from New Zealand to thank for that,” said New Zealander Brown.

“But when you are in a final you are in a final, and that is a great opportunity. Our thoughts are only focused at the moment on Sunday’s game, and making sure we perform better in that game than we have in the past two weeks.”

The Boks will be looking at their impressive knock-out rugby record to help them clinch another trophy in the inaugural Nations Championship final, but they will come up against a motivated France.

In the last two World Cups, in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023, the Boks won all six knockout matches on their way to winning back-to-back titles.

That included incredible one-point wins against the hosts France in the quarterfinal, England in the semifinal and the All Blacks in the final in the last edition in 2023, showing the impressive big match temperament that the Boks possess.

“The Springboks are always strong when it comes to knockout rugby. They’ve proven that over the last two World Cups. The occasion won’t be daunting to the players. They know what needs to be done and how we need to prepare,” said Brown.

“The intensity will come on Sunday, so we just have to get our preparation right. I am 100% sure the players know what is required.”