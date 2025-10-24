Rassie complains on X as URC confirms Wessels ban

"Tsek. Loop Kak," Rassie Erasmus said on X, adding their Outgoing Tour just got tougher.

The United Rugby Championship has confirmed a nine-match ban for Springbok forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels for grabbing an opponent’s genitals, while Bok coach Rassie Erasmus took to social media to voice his frustration over the situation it leaves the team in.

Connacht flank Josh Murphy complained to referee Mike Adamson that Wessels had grabbed his genitals during his side’s 28-27 loss to the Bulls in Galway last Friday. There was no conclusive video footage of the incident and Murphy was red-carded for his retaliation during the altercation.

The URC released a statement late Thursday confirming Wessels has now been banned under Law 9.27 – “A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship. This includes grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.”

It means he misses five Bulls games as well as four of the five remaining Springbok matches.

Bok coach in a pickle

Erasmus fumed on X. “It just got tougher!! We now have to beat them on the field. and in the boardrooms. Hamba man. Tsek. Loop Kak,” he posted.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they will respect the right to appeal the suspension, but should the ban remain it leaves the union and national team without one of their star players for a crucial period.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann told media they will have to adapt, rotating the squad to secure wins against tough opposition, starting with Glasgow Warriors on Friday night (kick-off 8.45pm).

The coach said this provides an opportunity for Etienne Janneke, who will play from the bench while Springboks Gerhard Steenekamp and Johan Grobbelaar start at loosehead prop and hooker, respectively, where Wessels normally features.

The Springboks have Bongi Mbonambi on standby to assist Malcolm Marx and Johan Grobbelaar at hooker. If Erasmus wishes to source another replacement (Mbonambi has missed several games this year for personal reasons), he may use Marnus van der Merwe or André-Hugo Venter.

Loosehead options in the squad include Ox Nche, Boan Venter and Gerhard Steenekamp, but there is no backup on standby. Erasmus could look to Ntuthuko Mchunu, recently recovered from a knee injury, or opt for an uncapped prop to bolster depth.

Wessels is unavailable for the following matches:

Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, 24 October 2025 URC

South Africa v Japan, 1 November 2025, Outgoing Tour

France v South Africa, 8 November 2025, Nations Series

Italy v South Africa, 15 November 2025, Nations Series

Ireland v South Africa, 22 November 2025, Nations Series

Bulls v Lions, 29 November 2025 URC

Bulls v Bordeaux Begles, 6 December 2025, Champions Cup

Northampton Saints v Bulls, 14 December 2025, Champions Cup

Sharks v Bulls, 20 December 2025 URC