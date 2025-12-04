Rassie invites Bok fans to join him on Christmas Day walk

The Boks finished the year with 13 wins from 15 matches and the world number one ranking.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has extended an open invitation to all Springbok rugby fans to join him for a “casual walk” on Christmas Day so he can say thank you for all the support over the 2025 season.

Erasmus’s Boks won 13 out of 15 matches this season, including a record victory against the All Blacks in Wellington in the Rugby Championship, and wins against France and Ireland on November’s tour of Europe, where they went five games unbeaten.

The Boks finished the year top of the world rankings and on Wednesday were drawn in Pool B for their World Cup defence in Australia in 2027, alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Last week Erasmus posted a teaser on X asking if fans would be keen to join him for a Christmas Day walk in Bloubergstrand, outside Cape Town, and the response was overwhelmingly in the positive.

The Bok boss’ first fan walk was last year, on 27 December, and it seems this year’s “event” could be even bigger.

Just to say thank you again, maybe we can do it again one day? Lekka🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Voxd1afPka December 27, 2024

Last Sunday Erasmus posted: “If you guys in Blouberg keen to do this again on Christmas morning again?”

After a positive response, Erasmus then said on Monday, “Okay lekka looks like we have a lekka size group for a walk!! We’ll do it then on Thursday 25 Dec at 06h00 infront of Doodles. It’s a fast walk (not run) – 3km out and 3 back! GI Dezember”.

A little later Erasmus posted another message saying he loved the reactions and excitement and “can’t wait”.

“This is to say thank you for your passionate support and the way you carry us,” said the World Cup-winning coach in conclusion.