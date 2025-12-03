Springboks face Italy, Georgia and Romania in their 2027 World Cup pool

South Africa were drawn into Pool B for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. The hosts have to face New Zealand in pool A.

South Africa will play against Italy, Georgia and Romania in their 2027 Rugby World Cup pool, as the defending champions hope to become the first nation to win three global showpieces in a row.

It’s a straightforward group with the Springboks only having lost once against any of the three opponents, and none of those three have ever reached the play-offs before.

Pools A and E will likely be the most hotly contested.

Hosts Australia face Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, as well as Chile and Hong Kong China in pool A. France, Japan, USA and Samoa battle it out in pool E.

See the full pool list below.

Springbok record v opponents

Italy are ranked 10th in the world and have already lost to the Springboks three times this year. They lost 42-24 in Pretoria and 55-10 in Gqeberha in July, and then 32-14 in Turin in November despite having a player advantage for the whole of the second half.

In 11 clashes, Italy only won one. They won their 2016 Test 20-18 but lost their next six matches against South Africa.

Georgia, ranked 13th, lost 55-10 when they played the Boks in Gqeberha in July. They have lost against the Springboks three times, conceding at least 40 points on each occasion.

Romania are ranked 22nd and have played the Springboks twice. They lost 21-8 during a 1995 World Cup match in Cape Town, and lost 76-0 in a 2023 match in Bordeaux.

The top two teams from each pool and the four best third-place finishers progress into the round of 16.

The only teams eliminated after the pools are the two lowest third-placed teams and all six fourth-placed teams.

The round of 16 matchups are based on seedings from the pool stage

World Cup pools

Pool A

Australia

New Zealand

Chile

Hong Kong China

Pool B

South Africa

Italy

Georgia

Romania

Pool C

Argentina

Fiji

Spain

Canada

Pool D

Ireland

Scotland

Uruguay

Portugal

Pool E

France

Japan

USA

Samoa

Pool F

England

Wales

Tonga

Zimbabwe

World Cup facts

The Springboks lifted the trophy in 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023. Their four titles are more than any other nation’s, with New Zealand one behind.

Twenty-four teams take part in the tournament from 1 October to 13 November 2027 – more than ever before.

Australia hosts the tournament for the third time. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Townsville are the host cities.

Zimbabwe last appeared in the Rugby World Cup back in 1991.

