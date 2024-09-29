Kolisi thanks SA fans after Boks secure Rugby Champs title: ‘You are our fuel’

Although it was a huge win on the scoreboard for the Boks, they didn’t have it all their way in the final match as Los Pumas pushed them hard.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi praised the superb crowd in Mbombela, who were in full voice throughout the final game of the competition as they cheered the Boks on to a famous Rugby Championship title on Saturday.

Kolisi and his men beat Argentina 48-7 to claim the trophy in emphatic fashion.

‘You are our fuel’

It was the Boks’ fifth win in six matches in the competition, their only defeat being against the same opposition in Argentina last weekend.

“Look at this crowd. Every single game has been amazing,” said Kolisi after the match.

“Mbombela you never disappoint us. Actually everywhere we went this year was incredible. Honestly, you are our fuel and the reason we get up every time we fall on the field.

“When we are tired and have to get up in the morning, we do it because of what you give us. Coach Rassie (Erasmus) always tells us you can’t say thank you in words, you have to do it with action and this is how we wanted to say thank you for your support. You mean a lot to us.”

The Boks scored seven tries to the one by the Pumas but they didn’t have it all their way over the 80 minutes. Kolisi hailed the growth of Felipe Contepomi’s side who despite the loss on Saturday ended the competition with wins against all three other nations in the Rugby Championship — the first time they have achieved that.

Argentina power

After getting off to a flying start, as they did a week earlier, it looked like Argentina were going to fight back again as they got on the scoreboard, while it remained 17-7 going into the final 10 minutes of the first half, only for the Boks to score two tries to take a big lead into halftime.

The first 29 minutes of the second half was then arguably shaded by Los Pumas, despite them picking up a red and yellow card to have 13-men on the field at a stage, as they had a number of chances to score, but were kept out by some ferocious Bok defence.

It was only in the final 11 minutes that the Boks shut the door and pulled away emphatically with three converted tries, to seal a thumping win, having been made to work hard for the title.

“I am lost for words. It’s been a journey and a half. We were hurting from last week (loss in Argentina) and the way we stood up today says a lot about our team,” said Kolisi.

“I want to say to (Los Pumas) coach Felipe Contepomi, what he is doing with his side (is incredible). Argentina is a side you can’t underestimate. How hard they work and what they did to us last week shows how good they are.

“They are a proud nation. They are a country that we respect a lot and is similar to South Africa. The way they use sport just like we do. So thank you to the effort they put in and I have no doubt in the coming years that they will just get better and better.”