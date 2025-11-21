Team-first Snyman has ‘no problem’ playing 50th Test from the bench

"He knows his role off the bench," said Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

While most players move into the starting lineup for a milestone match, Springbok lock RG Snyman has “no problem” putting the team first and playing from the bench when South Africa face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday night.

‘The Viking’ will earn his 50th Test cap in the 7.40pm clash at Aviva Stadium.

Snyman has been a long-serving member of the Springbok ‘bomb squad’, coming on in the second half to maintain, or elevate, the team’s performance.

He said he planned to play ‘a little bit harder’ in his milestone match against Ireland, with several of his Leinster club teammates representing the host nation.

‘Best for the team’

Coach Rassie Erasmus said he had spoken to the towering lock before his team announcement on Thursday afternoon, and explained the situation to the player.

The current red-card dilemma left the team short of locks, with Lood de Jager banned. While Franco Mostert was available after his card was downgraded to yellow, Erasmus said the uncertainty around Mostert had “buggered up” training sessions and he chose to leave him out of plans for the week.

The Springbok coach named Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé at four and five, respectively. Snyman would cover for both from the bench, and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit would move to lock if needed.

The Bok coach said it “would have been lovely” to have Snyman start, and the player would have liked that too. But he felt it was best for the team to have him on the bench for cover.

“He knows his role off the bench. We had a quick chat about it being his 50th game and if he minds playing off the bench. He said ‘no problem’. He totally understands,” Erasmus said.

“It’s just with the other locks unavailable and one injured, he’s obviously going to be in the team and he is first and foremost grateful for that.

“He’ll run out in front and then after that go onto the bench, which will feel a bit weird. But he is not worried to sacrifice that for the team.”

Erasmus was reluctant to specify who had a niggle, but Jean Kleyn was the only other specialist lock in the team, and Ben-Jason Dixon was the only other flanker selected, besides Du Toit who could cover the position.

Springboks proud of award nominations

On a separate note, Erasmus said the team were thrilled that Du Toit, Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx had been nominated for the World Rugby 15s Player of the Year award, and that Ethan Hooker was in the running for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

“We tend to focus on the things that we can control and that is mostly the scoreboard. Sometimes these awards get handed out and we don’t quite understand how they get to it but we are very proud of those guys.”

He said just to be nominated was an achievement in itself.

“The way we play on Saturday must support them and help them to get closer to that. But we are very thankful for the people who nominated them.”