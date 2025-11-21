Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Will Irish luck hold tomorrow

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

21 November 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Springboks take on Ireland with pride and history on the line. Will Irish eyes be smiling or will Bok hearts celebrate?

Will Irish luck hold tomorrow

South Africa takes on Ireland in a high-stakes rugby clash. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

It has been said that sport is war by other means but the looming clash between the Springboks and Ireland tomorrow is hardly that… it’s still just a game of rugby.

Except, apparently, if you’re an Irish fan… at least to judge by the comments from some of their rugby writers and those of their fans on social media.

More whining than a jumbo jet at take-off is not an unfair summation…

The argument goes that the Boks cannot claim to be the best rugby players in the world if they haven’t defeated a Six Nations Champion – which the Irish have been.

The South African win percentage against the men in green is also a lowly 25% in games since 2022.

ALSO READ: Rassie: Mostert’s hearing threw a spanner in training, affected Bok selection

Yet, as we glance at the glimmering Webb Ellis Cup and think about the four times it has come home with us, we could point out – churlishly perhaps – that Ireland has not once gone beyond the quarter-finals in the global tournament.

We’ll just leave that there, shall we?

Having said that, though, it’s going to be a cracker of a match and perhaps the craic afterwards will help relieve the loser’s aches and anguish.

And will it be Irish eyes smiling or Bok hearts singing?

RELATED ARTICLES

We can’t wait.

NOW READ: Cheslin Kolbe ‘up’ for Ireland’s strong aerial game

Read more on these topics

Editorials Ireland Rugby Team Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa US revokes Naledi Pandor’s visa despite warming up to G20 participation
News False birth date, no qualifications and perjury claims: Brown Mogotsi’s ‘agent’ status under scrutiny
Politics This is why South Africa’s generals are ‘revolting’
News ‘The best thing I did was leave the country,’ says Bushiri about South Africa [VIDEOS]
News OR Tambo ‘ready to welcome’ 80% of G20 delegates

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships