Will Irish luck hold tomorrow

The Springboks take on Ireland with pride and history on the line. Will Irish eyes be smiling or will Bok hearts celebrate?

It has been said that sport is war by other means but the looming clash between the Springboks and Ireland tomorrow is hardly that… it’s still just a game of rugby.

Except, apparently, if you’re an Irish fan… at least to judge by the comments from some of their rugby writers and those of their fans on social media.

More whining than a jumbo jet at take-off is not an unfair summation…

The argument goes that the Boks cannot claim to be the best rugby players in the world if they haven’t defeated a Six Nations Champion – which the Irish have been.

The South African win percentage against the men in green is also a lowly 25% in games since 2022.

Yet, as we glance at the glimmering Webb Ellis Cup and think about the four times it has come home with us, we could point out – churlishly perhaps – that Ireland has not once gone beyond the quarter-finals in the global tournament.

We’ll just leave that there, shall we?

Having said that, though, it’s going to be a cracker of a match and perhaps the craic afterwards will help relieve the loser’s aches and anguish.

And will it be Irish eyes smiling or Bok hearts singing?

We can’t wait.

