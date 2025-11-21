Ireland at the Aviva Stadium: Four Springbok gamebreakers

The match between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin on Saturday is expected to be a close affair.

World rugby powerhouses, the Springboks and Ireland, are set to duke it out for glory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening (kick-off 7:40pm SA time).

The Boks head into the match on the back of a six game winning run, starting back in September when they beat the All Blacks in Wellington, with them going on to triumph over Argentina twice, followed by Japan, France and Italy, with their last two wins impressively done with 14-men for over half the match.

Ireland started the November internationals with a 26-13 loss against the All Blacks in Chicago, but have bounced back with strong wins over Japan and the Wallabies at home, with the Australian result being a record one.

It is thus set to be a tight encounter, with any team able to win, and the Boks will be relying on their gamebreakers to do the job for them. Here are four players that could potentially decide the match.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The talented Feinberg-Mngomezulu is about to tick off another start at 10 against a major rugby powerhouse away from home. At 23-years-old he has already led the Bok line away against the Wallabies, All Blacks and France, and is now set to add Ireland to that list. That will leave him with England and Argentina as the only two current powerhouses that he hasn’t started against in their country.

It is obvious to see why coach Rassie Erasmus continues to back the young maverick in high profile games. He is a match winner and has proven that numerous times this season. He also put in a record breaking performance against Argentina in Durban, and put in assured performances against the All Blacks in Wellington and France in Paris. Feinberg-Mngomezulu will now aim to add Ireland in Dublin to his list of top showings.

Bok No 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action against France a few weeks ago. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year has just been nominated again, and he will want to show just why he is considered one of the greatest ever rugby players, in their clash against Ireland.

Du Toit is a tireless player, usually going the full 80 minutes every match, and his incredible work rate on both defence and attack is the envy of coaches around the world. He will be eager to put in a big effort to aid him in his quest to become a three time world player of the year winner.

He is also part of the veteran group of Boks who have been unable to triumph in Ireland since coming together in 2018, and he will be keen to tick that one off his list.

Du Toit will also have his work cut out for him with a strong Irish loose trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird named, and he will be looking to tame them on Saturday. As he has done so many times already for the Boks, he will hope to be the difference maker in the match.

Wilco Louw

The powerful tighthead prop has become a major member of the Boks’ bomb squad this season and has solidified his role as a huge second half impact player. Although many have queried why he doesn’t start more, alongside Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx, which would be a fearsome front row, coach Erasmus has persisted with introducing him in the second 40, to try and help continue the Bok scrum dominance that they usually build up during the first half.

Louw also isn’t the most mobile of props, which Erasmus usually likes in his front rankers, but his huge impact is undeniable, with him often coming on and winning a scrum penalty immediately. He will be aiming to produce another massive effort whenever he is introduced against the Irish and will be aiming to put their scrum on the back foot as soon as he is introduced.

RG Snyman

“The Viking” reaches an impressive milestone this weekend with him making his 50th Springbok appearance, poetically against Ireland at the home ground of his current franchise, Leinster. He thus knows the Aviva Stadium well and will be looking to put in a barnstorming performance off the bench to try and help his team triumph over Ireland, and celebrate his landmark game in style.

If it wasn’t for a rough run of injuries a few years ago, when Snyman missed two years of Bok rugby, in 2021 and 2022, he would likely have been closer to the 70 cap mark now.

But he has been making up for lost time since his return in 2023 as arguably the most impactful member of the Boks’ bomb squad, and Erasmus has shown how crucial he believes that role is, by naming him on the bench for the Irish game, instead of letting him start as most players would in a milestone match.