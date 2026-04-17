Norton to lead Junior Boks in U20 Rugby Champs: Full squad and fixtures

The squad includes several former SA U18 stars including centres Ethan Adams and Markus Muller.

Lock Riley Norton will lead the Junior Springbok squad for a second year running for the third edition of Sanzaar’s Under 20 Rugby Championship, which starts on 27 April in Gqeberha.

Coach Kevin Foote included four members of the SA U20 squad that won the Junior World Championship in Italy last year, as well as several of the most promising young local rugby talent.

Apart from Norton, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Oliver Reid and Vusi Moyo were members of the successful Junior Bok side of last year. They are joined in the squad by Markus Muller, Ethan Adams (both centres), Gert Kemp (No 8) and Kai Pratt (prop), all of whom played for the SA U18 side last year.

The Junior Bok squad was picked from the SA U20 training group who were preparing for the forthcoming Sanzaar event in Stellenbosch for the past two weeks.

Cheswill Jooste (wing) and Zekhethelo Siyaya (fullback) were placed on standby pending their duties in the United Rugby Championship this weekend, along with Jade Muller and Akahluwa Boqwana.

Meanwhile, former Wynberg Boys’ High School lock Jaythen Orange and UCT midfielder Olunje Mehlomakulu were late additions to the squad in place of the injured AJ Meyer and Christian Vorster.

Injury also ruled out regular Junior Bok training squad member Luan Giliomee, after the Blitzbok utility player sustained a niggle which prevented him from attending the latest training camp. He recently made his senior Sharks debut.

Junior Springbok squad for U20 Rugby Championship:

Props: Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Kai Pratt (Sharks).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Liam van Wyk (Sharks).

Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Riley Norton (capt, Stormers), JD Hattingh (Lions), Jaythen Orange (Lions).

Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Luke Canon (Lions), Thomas Beling (Bulls), Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks), Gert Kemp (Stormers).

Scrumhalves: Hendré Schoeman (Bulls), Jayden Brits (Stormers).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers), Vusi Moyo (Sharks).

Centres: Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Markus Muller (Stormers), Olunje Mehlomakulu (Stormers).

Outside backs: Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Lindsey Jansen (Bulls), Jack Benade (Stormers), Jade Muller (Cheetahs), Akahluwa Boqwana (Bulls), Alzeadon Felix (Sharks), Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks).

Note: Players marked in italics are on standby. The squad will be finalised on completion of the weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixtures and depending on medical reports.

Fixtures:

Monday, 27 April

2pm: New Zealand v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina

Sunday, 3 May

2pm: New Zealand v Argentina

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia

Saturday, 9 May

2pm: Argentina v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand