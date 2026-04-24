Junior Boks team named for U20 Rugby Champs opener against Argentina

The matchday-23 includes several familiar faces but also a few rising stars from the U18 ranks last year.

As he did last year, Riley Norton will lead the Junior Springboks in their 2026 Under-20 Rugby Championship campaign, with their first match against Argentina’s Los Pumitas on Monday in Gqeberha.

The match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium starts at 4.10pm.

Norton, who led the SA U20s to the Junior World Championship title in Italy last year, will captain a side that includes fellow 2025 JWC winners Rambo Kubheka (prop), Oliver Reid (prop) and Vusi Moyo (flyhalf).

The Junior Boks’ match-23 is a blend of familiar faces who have been part of the squad set-up over the past few months, along with several promising players who featured for the successful SA U18 team last year.

Moyo returns to action after a hip injury ruled him out of the tour to Georgia earlier this year and he is set to provide cover from the replacements’ bench against Los Pumitas. Reid will also bring valuable experience when he enters the match.

Varsity Cup star and Markus Muller

UCT wing Jack Benade has been rewarded for his form during the recently completed Varsity Cup, as well as for impressing during the two-week training camp in Stellenbosch. He will wear the No 14 jersey, with Lindsey Jansen occupying the opposite wing.

With Markus Muller (inside centre) called up to the Stormers camp, the Junior Boks’ midfield combination will now feature the powerful Ethan Adams at inside centre, partnered by Samuel Badenhorst on the outside.

Alzeadon Felix, an injury replacement at the global showpiece in Italy last year, will start at fullback to complete the back three, while Yaqeen Ahmed and Hendré Schoeman will form the halfback pairing, rounding off the starting backline.

Up front, Kubheka and Danie Kruger will pack down on either side of Liam van Wyk (hooker), while Norton will be partnered in the engine room by Heinrich Theron.

Luke Canon, Kebotile Maake and Thomas Beling form the loose trio combination, with the task of curbing the Argentine threat at the breakdown – an area where a fierce contest is expected between the two sides.

Apart from Muller, the Junior Boks will also be without the services of Cheswill Jooste (wing, Bulls) and Zekhethelo Siyaya (fullback, Sharks), both of whom are on United Rugby Championship duty.

Luan Giliomee (utility back) and Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker) are also unavailable for selection due to injury.

The Junior Boks’ clash against Argentina will be preceded by the tournament opener between Australia and New Zealand at 2pm.

Junior Springbok side to take on Argentina: Alzeadon Felix, Jack Benade, Samuel Badenhorst, ⁠Ethan Adams, Lindsey Jansen, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, ⁠Kebotile Maake, ⁠Thomas Beling, ⁠Luke Canon, ⁠Riley Norton (capt), ⁠Heinrich Theron, ⁠Danie Kruger, ⁠Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka. Bench: ⁠Mahle Sithole, ⁠Oliver Reid, Kai Pratt, ⁠JD Hattingh, Risima Khosa, Jayden Brits, Vusi Moyo, ⁠Khuthadzo Rasivhaga

U20 Rugby Championship fixtures

Monday, 27 April

2pm: New Zealand v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina

Sunday, 3 May

2pm: New Zealand v Argentina

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia

Saturday, 9 May

2pm: Argentina v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand