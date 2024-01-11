No Boks for Bulls’ trip to Bristol, but no problem, says Vorster

The Bulls will be without their World Cup-winning stars on Saturday when they take on the Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup.

Bulls midfielder Harold Vorster says they are out to get a win against Bristol Bear. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Bulls midfielder Harold Vorster is confident his team can win without their Springbok internationals in their Champions Cup showdown against Bristol Bears on Saturday (5.15 pm).

The encounter at Ashton Gate will play a big part in determining the Bulls’ future in the European Cup. The two teams, who are in Pool 1, are equal on five points each: the Bulls are in third due to a superior points difference while Bristol are in fifth place.

With the compulsory break period for the Springbok players upon us, Bulls mentor Jake White has opted to use the Champions Cup cycle of matches to rest his internationals. The Bulls will thus be without Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse against Bristol.

Good rest for Boks

The resting of the Boks is welcomed by Vorster and Co because they know their internationals will be much needed in the latter stages of the season.

“They have played quite a lot of rugby in the last couple of months. It’s good for them to rest up and get ready for the next few months,” Vorster told the media this week.

“There’s quite a lot of depth that’s been built up in the team now. The coaches are doing a bit of rotating, resting some players, and some players are staying behind (in Pretoria). That makes a big difference in the prep for next week’s game as well,” he said.

‘We are going there to win’

In their last game in the Champions Cup, the Bulls narrowly lost 29-28 away at Lyon, but going into their clash with Bristol, the Bulls are confident of collecting all the points on offer.

Vorster said the wet weather in Bristol could play a big role in the match.

“We are going there to win to get the four points, and if we are lucky, we will get the bonus point,” Vorster said.

“They are a very good side, they love to keep the ball in hand. It’s going to be interesting, it depends on the weather on the day … there might be more kicking.

“The weather will play a role, but I think if we can master both the expensive and kicking game, kicking clever and squeezing them down in their half, it can make a big difference,” he said.