Sacha on dealing with online abuse and his 50th Stormers cap

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said wanted to prepare as best he could to attach a win to the occasion of the milestone.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is “super proud” to be reaching his 50-cap mark for the Stormers, a feat he should achieve in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship round 16 clash against Glasgow Warriors.

Furthermore, the SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year nominee said it was impossible not to see the online abuse directed at him in recent months, but he paid it little mind.

The Stormers host Glasgow at Cape Town Stadium in a one-versus-two clash on the URC table. Should the Stormers win with a points difference of at least 10, they will retake pole position for the first time since their eight-match winning streak in the first half of the season.

It is the third-last fixture in the league phase. Only away fixtures to Ulster and Cardiff await the Stormers after Glasgow and before the play-offs.

Sacha gives Stormers his best

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said on Monday that he is preparing as best he can for the game to give his side the best chance of taking the number one spot and ensuring the occasion is attached to a good memory.

“I’ve put a lot of energy into the club and had a lot of setbacks. So I’m very happy to be where I am,” he said, alluding to his battle with injuries.

“Often, guys will look at the Springboks and think that’s where everyone’s core development happens. It actually happens at home with the franchise.”

The flyhalf said the Cape Town union had given him so much since he joined right after finishing school at Bishops. He especially thanked coaches Dave Wessels, Dawie Snyman, Norman Laker and John Dobson for their impact and faith in him.

Dealing with online abuse

Feinberg-Mngomezulu came under much criticism this season for underpar performances, having the captaincy taken from him after three games, and for not trying a drop-goal in the dying minutes of their Champions Cup last-16 defeat to Toulon, which they lost by one point.

He responded to it well in a losing cause against Connacht last weekend, scoring a try, three conversions and a 51m penalty kick.

“I see it all because I’m on social media. Whether I like it or not, it’s in my face,” he said of the abuse.

“I watch a lot of football and I can’t imagine what the Real Madrid and Barcelona players get every weekend. So it’s just important to understand that I get it at a very minute level.”

He said as long as his coaches and teammates were happy with his effort, little comments would never deter him.

“I mustn’t put my tail between my legs and cry about it. It’s just it’s part of the job.”