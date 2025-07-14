Moerat hails Nortjé, Le Roux after Italy thrashing

The Springboks kept Italy off the scoreboard despite being a player down, winning 45–0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Playing just his fourth match as Springbok captain, lock Salmaan Moerat praised the leaders in his side for helping keep it together when things could have gone very wrong in their second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Coming from a “frustrating” 42–24 win against the Azzurri at Loftus the week before, the Springboks changed 11 players in their starting XV but looked much better in the opening stages of the game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

They were 10–0 up with two tries before they reached a crucial point after 20 minutes. No 8 Jasper Wiese was red-carded for head-butting an opponent, leaving the South Africans to play with 14 men for the final hour.

Moerat praises Bok defence

While the Italians were still often a threat at the breakdown, the South Africans did exceedingly well to match them, and in fact outplay them, in most departments on the day.

Moerat hailed Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé who called the lineouts — including an innovative lineout maul from open play which led to a try — and fullback Willie le Roux who maintained structure in his 100th Test match, for stepping up when he needed support.

“In terms of the defensive effort, I am really pleased to see the character the team showed,” Moerat said.

“We knew we needed to galvanise and pull together and it wasn’t going to be easy against an Italian outfit that’s quality. That’s really one positive that we could take from this game, that we could keep them out.”

Springboks keep Italy out with 14 men

Even with the extra player, and even for a few minutes when Wilco Louw had a yellow card and Italy had two more players than the Springboks, they could not turn opportunities into points. In the end, the Springboks won 45–0.

“It really shows maturity and character. We needed to make plans on the run, and the leaders really pulled through.

“A guy like Ruan Nortjé, who runs the lineout, had exceptional plans. Willie really took charge and kept us calm. It was only my fourth Test as captain, so I really needed them. They really pulled through. It just shows that whatever comes, these guys can make plans, and that’s a real positive.”