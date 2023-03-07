Sanele Nohamba thriving at the Lions: ‘It has been rejuvenating’

Ross Roche

Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is thriving at the union and put in a starring performance to help them snap a 10 game losing streak against South African teams in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as they beat the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

Nohamba scored 24 of the Lions’ points in the 29-25 win, after he was handed the kicking duties ahead of struggling regular kicker Gianni Lombard, and produced a flawless display, nailing five penalties and two conversions, while also scoring a try.

Arrival from Sharks

Nohamba has settled down well in Johannesburg, since arriving from the Sharks late last season, and has become an integral member of the Lions side during a super season so far.

Speaking after he was named man-of-the-match for his performance at Loftus, Nohamba admitted that Joburg and the Lions were now his home.

“It was very tough (the match). It was a good-quality Bulls side, and they kept us under pressure. It was a tough couple of weeks for us, and we just had to pull together and work as a team and the result went our way today,” said Nohamba.

“I am loving Joburg. It’s my new home now. I love the people, I love the place. It’s just been rejuvenating for me.

“Without shying away from it, we hadn’t beaten any South African side, so it was really good to put one over a South African side, and the boys are really proud (of the win). We will now take it game by game and not rush it or anything, and see how we go.”

‘Decision-making is good’

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen also lavished praise on Nohamba for the way he has settled in the team and the impact he has had on the game.

“Players like that, you need them when you have your backs against the wall to show special moments and I thought Sanele was special in that sense,” said Van Rooyen.

“If am really honest about it, you have to play to be consistent and to up your game. I don’t think anyone ever doubted his ability given that whether he is coming from the bench or starting, everyone can see the consistency in his performances.

“There are things to work on and he is well aware of that. We are putting a lot of emphasis on playmakers to make decisions. His point of difference at the moment is that his decision-making has been good.”