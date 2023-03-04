Ross Roche

Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba produced a brilliant man-of-the-match performance to help his side stun the Bulls with a 29-25 (halftime 23-13) United Rugby Championship (URC) win at Loftus on Saturday evening.

Nohamba scored 24 of the Lions 29 points, as he slotted five penalties, two conversions and scored a try in an action packed performance from the number nine.

It also broke a 10 match losing streak against South African franchises, which backed up the Lions breaking a five match URC losing streak against Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

The match got under way with both sides kickers in action early, as Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn got his side on the board, followed by Nohamba drawing the scores level at 3-all after six minutes.

A fantastic 12 minute period of dominance then followed by the visitors as they powered into an impressive lead.

First the Lions started an attack from inside their own half and worked space down the line where good hands found fullback Quan Horn in space, with him drawing a defender and realising left wing Edwill van der Merwe to run in a converted score under the posts.

Nohamba then knocked over a 17th minute penalty, followed by the scrumhalf superbly catching the Bulls napping, after a penalty just outside the hosts 22m was quick tapped allowing him to run in untouched for another converted score to give the Lions a 20-3 lead after 24 minutes.

The Bulls were finally shocked into action and four minutes later a good spell of play from their forwards in the Lions 22m earned some space for the ball to be swung down the line where fullback Wandisile Simelane scored in the corner, while Steyn watched his conversion attempt fall short.

Nohamba’s great form with the boot continued with another successful shot at goal in the 32nd minute to move the Lions 23-8 up.

But it was the Bulls that ended the half well as they worked their way back into the Lions 22m, where Steyn put a perfectly waited cross kick in for Sbu Nkosi to dot down in the corner as the hosts went into the halftime break trailing by 10 points.

The second half started with the Bulls on the front foot and they reduced the deficit to five points when an attack on the Lions 22m saw the ball grubbered through, with wing Sibongile Novuka superbly keeping the ball in play with his own toe ahead, allowing Simelane to score his second try.

The Bulls were now on top and they retook the lead for the first time since the sixth minute, kicking a penalty to the corner and mauling over, with hooker Johan Grobbelaar dotting down and Steyn nailing a conversion at the fourth attempt to take a 25-23 lead after 62 minutes.

The Lions however struck back with two more Nohamba penalties to put them back in front 29-25 after 69 minutes.

A thrilling finale then followed, with the Bulls having a final chance to sneak the win with a lineout in the Lions 22m, but after a massive maul got them right to the tryline, the Lions managed to stop it just short to secure a historic win.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Wandisile Simelane (2), Sbu Nkosi, Johan Grobbelaar; Conversion – Morne Steyn; Penalty – Steyn

Lions: Tries – Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba; Conversions – Nohamba (2); Penalties – Nohamba (5)