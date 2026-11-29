Martín Scelzo scored tries for the Pumas as they end their year on a high despite heavy defeats to Ireland by 30 points and France by 28 points this month.

Juan Martin Scelzo sold Finn Russell a peach of a dummy for a try that sealed Argentina’s 34-26 victory over Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday to clinch a seventh-placed finish in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Both teams had finished fourth in their respective six-strong Northern and Southern Hemisphere tables.

In the concluding November half of the tournament, Scotland had beaten Japan (67-5) and Australia (15-12), but lost to New Zealand (43-21). Argentina lost to France (45-17) and Ireland (42-12), but scraped past Italy (19-14).

What started as an even contest at Twickenham saw Argentina lead 17-7 at half-time thanks to three tries from Tomas Albornoz, Ignacio Mendy and Rodrigo Isgro after Jamie Dobie had opened the scoring for Scotland.

Rory Darge and Tom Jordan scored further Scots tries either side of a quick-fire double from Julian Montoya and man-of-the-match Scelzo as Argentina’s superior forward power shone through.

In beautiful sunny conditions, scrum-half Dobie scooted over after a searing Huw Jones break.

Russell had no sooner kicked the conversion than Argentina came roaring back.

Some fine interlinking play off a quickly-taken penalty eventually saw Albornoz break through some flimsy tackling to dot down and also convert, to level the scores.

Los Pumas were denied a second try after Geronimo Prisciantelli knocked on.

But after a solid attacking line-out maul and a ball moved slickly left, Mendy went over in the corner.

Argentina increased their lead when Mendy’s fellow winger Isgro rode Darcy Graham’s feeble attempt at a tackle to touch down after Gonzalo Garcia combined sweetly with Albornoz down the blindside.

Albornoz missed the two conversions to leave Argentina 17-7 ahead after 40 minutes.

Good start to the 2nd half

The Scots started the second period just as coach Gregor Townsend would have wanted, Darge driving over from close range, while Rodrigo Martinez was yellow carded for a high tackle on Jones in the build-up to the try.

Russell hit the extras and Scotland were right back in the game although prop Rory Sutherland was then also sent to the sin bin.

Argentina made the Scots forwards pay, Montoya the man with the ball as an attacking maul crashed over the line.

More misery came Scotland’s way as Scelzo scored a great individual try.

Receiving the ball in midfield a full 40 metres out, the barrel-chested No 8 handed off Jones before selling Russell a perfect dummy pass to go over for Argentina’s fifth try.

Jordan was the willing recipient of a fine Dobie pass for Scotland’s third try.

But Albornoz kicked a late penalty as a raft of replacements ruined any rhythm Scotland might have hoped to garner from the closing 10 minutes, albeit George Horne grabbed a last-gasp consolation try.