School rugby fixtures: Hilton host Michaelhouse, St Stithians take on St John’s

Most of the schoolboys are now writing exams, so there are only a limited number of matches taking place.

With the majority of the schools now writing June exams, and the provincial schoolboys just a few weeks away from playing in the annual rugby weeks across the country, there isn’t too much happening this weekend, but the good news is there are some matches taking place.

And it’s hard to look past the KZN midlands derby between Hilton and Michaelhouse as the biggest match of the weekend. It’s a derby that’s been going for years and there are sure to be hundreds, if not thousands, of rugby fans keeping an eye on this one.

Up in Gauteng, the big derby between English schools, St Stithians and St John’s, is sure to bring in the fans and old boys.

There are also some big matches down in the Western Cape, with the clash between Rondebosch and Bishops maybe the highlight.

Selected fixtures

KZN

Hilton v Michaelhouse

Western Cape

Boland Landbou v Paarl Gim

SACS v Wynberg

Rondebosch v Bishops

Eastern Cape

Dale v St Andrew’s

Stirling v Selborne

Noordvaal

St Alban’s v Kearsney

St Stithians v St John’s