School rugby results: Paarl Gim win big, St Stithians edge St John’s

In KZN, in the midlands derby, Hilton got the better of Michaelhouse.

Paarl Gimnasium continued their unbeaten run this year with a thumping 80-29 win against Boland Landbou at the weekend.

Star centre Markus Muller was the standout performer. He scored five tries in the victory and also kicked nine out of 10 shots at goal.

Paarl Boys High were also victorious, winning 54-14 against Durbanville, while Rondebosch and Wynberg also ended the weekend on the winning side.

Up north in Gauteng, there were wins for St Stithians, against St John’s, and St Benedict’s while in KwaZulu-Natal, Hilton won the big midlands derby against neighbours, Michaelhouse, 29-20.

There will again be only a limited number of fixtures this coming week as the majority of schools across the country continue with their June exams.

Selected results

Western Cape

Boland Landbou 29 Paarl Gim 80

SACS 10 Wynberg 21

Rondebosch 28 Bishops 7

Paarl Boys High 54 Durbanville 14

Noordvaal

St Alban’s 9 Kearsney 59

St Stithian’s 25 St John’s 21

St Benedict’s 24 CBC Boksburg 23

KZN

Hilton 29 Michaelhouse 20

Eastern Cape

Dale 21 St Andrew’s 33