School rugby results: Paarl Gim win big, St Stithians edge St John’s

In KZN, in the midlands derby, Hilton got the better of Michaelhouse.
Picture: Gallo Images
Paarl Gimnasium continued their unbeaten run this year with a thumping 80-29 win against Boland Landbou at the weekend.
Star centre Markus Muller was the standout performer. He scored five tries in the victory and also kicked nine out of 10 shots at goal.
Paarl Boys High were also victorious, winning 54-14 against Durbanville, while Rondebosch and Wynberg also ended the weekend on the winning side.
Up north in Gauteng, there were wins for St Stithians, against St John’s, and St Benedict’s while in KwaZulu-Natal, Hilton won the big midlands derby against neighbours, Michaelhouse, 29-20.
There will again be only a limited number of fixtures this coming week as the majority of schools across the country continue with their June exams.
Selected results
Western Cape
Boland Landbou 29 Paarl Gim 80
SACS 10 Wynberg 21
Rondebosch 28 Bishops 7
Paarl Boys High 54 Durbanville 14
Noordvaal
St Alban’s 9 Kearsney 59
St Stithian’s 25 St John’s 21
St Benedict’s 24 CBC Boksburg 23
KZN
Hilton 29 Michaelhouse 20
Eastern Cape
Dale 21 St Andrew’s 33