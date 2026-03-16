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School rugby results: Stellenberg shock Paarl Gim

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By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

16 March 2026

12:05 pm

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Grey College also showed they will again be a force this season.

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Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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The 2026 high schools rugby season is well underway, with several schools already in action.

There were a number of big clashes over the weekend, with Stellenberg’s 20-19 win against last season’s perennial winners, Paarl Gimnasium, the biggest result of them all.

Stellenberg’s neighbours, Durbanville, also picked up a good win, 24-13 away against Boland Landbou.

Grey College also flexed their muscle with a 38-7 win away to Oakdale, while Durban High School pipped Michaelhouse and Hilton edged Westville.

Up in Gauteng, Waterkloof fell at home to Affies, while Garsfontein edged Jeppe.

Several teams are preparing for the big Easter weekend rugby festivals which will be held across the country in a few weeks’ time.

Selected results

Parktown 37 Trinityhouse 6; St Alban’s 14 St John’s 20; St David’s 12 St Stithians 20; Noordheuwel 34 Rustenburg 24; Monument 87 Welkom Gim 22; Garsfontein 26 Jeppe 29; Waterkloof 20 Affies 34; Nelspruit 20 EG Jansen 16; Northwood 40 Glenwood 7; Hilton 39 Westville 35; Durban 26 Michaelhouse 20; Maritzburg 19 Helpmekaar 31; Oakdale 7 Grey College 38; Stellenberg 20 Paarl Gim 19; Bishops 31 Worcester Gim 26; Boland Landbou 13 Durbanville 24; Paul Roos 26 Drotsdy 7

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