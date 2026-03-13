Schoolboy rugby starts again: All the big fixtures this weekend

Hoërskool Waterkloof host Affies in the headline match while the Wynberg Rugby Festival concludes.
The 2026 schoolboy rugby season enters its second week, and some big fixtures are on the cards this Saturday.
In Pretoria, a derby of note will draw crowds as Hoërskool Waterkloof host Affies.
Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said he expected some of the Bulls faithful to miss their derby against the Stormers on Saturday due to the enormity of this clash.
Schools around the country also converged on Cape Town for the Wynberg Rugby Festival running through the week. The final matches will be played out on Saturday for families to make a day of it.
Otherwise, many of the biggest schools are slowly getting into the swing of things, with KwaZulu-Natal schools only starting this week. Some of their derbies include Durban HS v Michaelhouse, Hilton v Westville and Northwood v Glenwood.
Selected fixtures
Boland Landbou v Durbanville
Bishops v Worcester Gim
Wynberg v Strand
St Benedict’s v Melkbsstrand
Stellenberg v Paarl Gim
Oakdale v Grey College
Outeniqua v Nico Malan
Swartland v Belville
Maritzburg College v Helpmekaar
Durban HS v Michaelhouse
Hilton v Westville
Northwood v Glenwood
St Charls v Kearsney
George Randall v Lilyfontein
Queen’s v Cambridge
Queenstown Region v Border Combined Schools XV
Ooskus Gim v Port Rex
Selborne v Stirling
Dale v Hudson Park
Daniel Pienaar v Graeme
Marlow v Duineveld
Framesby v St Andrew’s
Otto du Plessis v Brandwag (EP)
Victoria Park v Kingswood
Goudveld v Jim Fouché Trio v Diamantveld
Fichardtpark v Beth Voortrekker
Witteberg v Sentraal
Hugenote (Springs) v Die Anker
Wagpos v Zwartkop
Heidelberg VS v Bergsis Ac
Jeugland v Montana
Potch Volkskool v Klerksdorp
Wesvalia v Lichtenburg
HTS Middelburg v Piet Retief
Menlopark v Ben Vorster
Middelburg v Transvalia
Nelspruit v EG Jansen
Waterkloof v Affies
Garsfontein v Jeppe
St David’s v St Stithians
St Alban’s v St John’s
Parktown v Trinityhouse
