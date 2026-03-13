Schoolboy rugby starts again: All the big fixtures this weekend

Hoërskool Waterkloof host Affies in the headline match while the Wynberg Rugby Festival concludes.

The 2026 schoolboy rugby season enters its second week, and some big fixtures are on the cards this Saturday.

In Pretoria, a derby of note will draw crowds as Hoërskool Waterkloof host Affies.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said he expected some of the Bulls faithful to miss their derby against the Stormers on Saturday due to the enormity of this clash.

Schools around the country also converged on Cape Town for the Wynberg Rugby Festival running through the week. The final matches will be played out on Saturday for families to make a day of it.

Otherwise, many of the biggest schools are slowly getting into the swing of things, with KwaZulu-Natal schools only starting this week. Some of their derbies include Durban HS v Michaelhouse, Hilton v Westville and Northwood v Glenwood.

Selected fixtures

Boland Landbou v Durbanville

Bishops v Worcester Gim

Wynberg v Strand

St Benedict’s v Melkbsstrand

Stellenberg v Paarl Gim

Oakdale v Grey College

Outeniqua v Nico Malan

Swartland v Belville

Maritzburg College v Helpmekaar

Durban HS v Michaelhouse

Hilton v Westville

Northwood v Glenwood

St Charls v Kearsney

George Randall v Lilyfontein

Queen’s v Cambridge

Queenstown Region v Border Combined Schools XV

Ooskus Gim v Port Rex

Selborne v Stirling

Dale v Hudson Park

Daniel Pienaar v Graeme

Marlow v Duineveld

Framesby v St Andrew’s

Otto du Plessis v Brandwag (EP)

Victoria Park v Kingswood

Goudveld v Jim Fouché Trio v Diamantveld

Fichardtpark v Beth Voortrekker

Witteberg v Sentraal

Hugenote (Springs) v Die Anker

Wagpos v Zwartkop

Heidelberg VS v Bergsis Ac

Jeugland v Montana

Potch Volkskool v Klerksdorp

Wesvalia v Lichtenburg

HTS Middelburg v Piet Retief

Menlopark v Ben Vorster

Middelburg v Transvalia

Nelspruit v EG Jansen

Waterkloof v Affies

Garsfontein v Jeppe

St David’s v St Stithians

St Alban’s v St John’s

Parktown v Trinityhouse