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Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Paul Roos v Affies headlines another exciting weekend

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

2 minute read

20 March 2026

06:22 am

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Grey College v Monument, KES v St John's, and Noordheuwel v Garsfontein are other highlights this weekend.

Paul Roos Affies Schoolboy rugby fixtures

Top schools Paul Roos Affies meet again this weekend. Picture: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

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South Africa’s biggest rugby schools will be out for points again with some tough, and not-so-tough, clashes this weekend.

Paul Roos versus Affies will be a highlight as last year’s fourth-ranked school hosts the overall winners.

Grey College v Monument, KES v St John’s, and Noordheuwel v Garsfontein will also be exciting fixtures as the season gets going in earnest.

Already in the week, Bishops secured a significant 25-20 away win over Boland Landbou and Paarl Gim got back to winning ways after their shock defeat to Stellenberg last week. They beat SACS 30-5.

Paul Roos also beat Wynberg 15-5.

Selected fixtures

Paul Roos v Affies; Stellenberg v Worcester Gim; Paarl BH v Outeniqua; Brackenfell v SACS; Durbanville v Paarl Gim; DF Akademie v Charlie Hofmeyr; Belville v Hopefield; Oakdale v Upington; Hilton v Durban HS; Glenwood v Kearsney; Westville v Maritzburg College; Michaelhouse v Northwood; Clifton v St Charles; Port Alfred v Ndondeleleo; Otto du Plessis v Muir; Danial Pienaar v Stirling; Kingswood v Cambridge; Selborne v Framesby; St Andrew’s v Pearson; Graeme v Marlow; Sentraal v Goudveld; Beth Voortrekker v Diamantveld; Fitchardtpark v Trio; Jim Fouché v Witteberg; Grey College v Monument; Welkom Gim v Potch Gim; Die Anker v Zwartkop; Hugenote (Springs) v Wagpos; Montana v Heidelberg VS; Bergsig Ac v Jeugland; Klerksdorp v Pietersburg; Marais Viljoen v Wesvalia; Piet Retief v Waterkloof; Ben Vorster v Eldoraigne; Oos-Moot v Middelburg; Kempton Park v Nelspruit; Noordheuwel v Garsfontein; Jeppe v St David’s; KES v St John’s; St Stithians v Pretoria B; St Alban’s v Menlopark; St Benedict’s v Parktown.

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