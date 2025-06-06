Big schoolboy rugby fixtures at the coast this weekend

Three King Prince School Derby Series games play out while Paarl Boys High and Paul Roos Gim are back in action.

It’s all happening at the coast this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africa’s biggest schoolboy rugby teams are at it again this weekend, with some notable fixtures in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape on Saturday.

Included are three fixtures in the King Price School Derby Series. These are Northwood against Hilton College, Westville Boys’ High taking on Kearsney College, both in KwaZulu-Natal, and Rondebosch Boys’ High welcoming Wynberg Boys’ High in the Western Cape.

Some regular fixtures to be played out in the Western Cape are just as big: Paarl Boys High take on Boland Landbou, and last year’s top school, Paul Roos Gim, compete against Stellenberg.

Fixtures

Gauteng

St Stithians v Randpark (Friday)

Eastern Cape

Cambridge v St Andrew’s

Queen’s v Port Rex

Kingswood v Graeme

Pearson v Daniel Pienaar

KwaZulu-Natal

Michaelhouse v Maritzburg College

Northwood v Hilton

Westville v Kearsney

St Charles v Clifton

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys High v Jeppe

Helpmekaar v KES

St David’s v St Benedict’s

St John’s v St Alban’s

Noordvaal Cup

Waterkloof v EG Jansen

Rustenburg v Garsfontein

Monument v Transvalia

Nelspruit v Noordheuwel

Zwartkop v Wesvalia

Ligbron v Oos-Moot

HTS Middelburg v Klerksdorp

Kempton Park v Middelburg

Montana v Piet Retief

Ben Vorster v Pietersburg

Die Anker v Lichtenburg

Heidelburg VS v Hugenote (Springs)

Eldoraigne v Potch Volkskool

Potch Gim v Merensky

Bergsig Academy v Dinamika

Ermelo v Randburg

Western Cape

Outeniqua v Oakdale

Bellville v SACS

Paarl Boys High v Boland Landbou

Rondebosch v Wynberg

Bishops v Paarl Gim

Paul Roos v Stellenberg

Milnerton v Durbanville

Brackenfell v Parel Vallei