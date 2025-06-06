Big schoolboy rugby fixtures at the coast this weekend

Three King Prince School Derby Series games play out while Paarl Boys High and Paul Roos Gim are back in action.
It’s all happening at the coast this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
South Africa’s biggest schoolboy rugby teams are at it again this weekend, with some notable fixtures in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape on Saturday.
Included are three fixtures in the King Price School Derby Series. These are Northwood against Hilton College, Westville Boys’ High taking on Kearsney College, both in KwaZulu-Natal, and Rondebosch Boys’ High welcoming Wynberg Boys’ High in the Western Cape.
Some regular fixtures to be played out in the Western Cape are just as big: Paarl Boys High take on Boland Landbou, and last year’s top school, Paul Roos Gim, compete against Stellenberg.
Fixtures
Gauteng
St Stithians v Randpark (Friday)
Eastern Cape
Cambridge v St Andrew’s
Queen’s v Port Rex
Kingswood v Graeme
Pearson v Daniel Pienaar
KwaZulu-Natal
Michaelhouse v Maritzburg College
Northwood v Hilton
Westville v Kearsney
St Charles v Clifton
Noordvaal
Pretoria Boys High v Jeppe
Helpmekaar v KES
St David’s v St Benedict’s
St John’s v St Alban’s
Noordvaal Cup
Waterkloof v EG Jansen
Rustenburg v Garsfontein
Monument v Transvalia
Nelspruit v Noordheuwel
Zwartkop v Wesvalia
Ligbron v Oos-Moot
HTS Middelburg v Klerksdorp
Kempton Park v Middelburg
Montana v Piet Retief
Ben Vorster v Pietersburg
Die Anker v Lichtenburg
Heidelburg VS v Hugenote (Springs)
Eldoraigne v Potch Volkskool
Potch Gim v Merensky
Bergsig Academy v Dinamika
Ermelo v Randburg
Western Cape
Outeniqua v Oakdale
Bellville v SACS
Paarl Boys High v Boland Landbou
Rondebosch v Wynberg
Bishops v Paarl Gim
Paul Roos v Stellenberg
Milnerton v Durbanville
Brackenfell v Parel Vallei