Schools rugby fixtures: It’s Noordvaal Cup semi-finals weekend

There are also a few big derbies in the Eastern and Western Cape to keep an eye on this weekend.

It’s Noordvaal Cup semi-finals weekend and the two big fixtures see two Pretoria schools and two Joburg schools taking each other on in an action-packed Saturday.

In Pretoria, Garsfontein host Menlopark while in Joburg, it’s Helpmekaar against Noordheuwel.

These are the two big fixtures up north with the Plate, Shield and Bowl semi-finals also taking place on Saturday.

There are three other big fixtures happening down in the Eastern and Western Cape respectively on Saturday.

In Queenstown, Queen’s host Dale in the traditional derby while down in Cape Town there are two big southern suburbs matches for fans to sink their teeth into — SACS host Bishops and Wynberg welcome Rondebosch.

There are no big matches taking place in KZN, while in the Free State Grey College have completed their fixtures.

Selected fixtures

Noordvaal semi-finals

Garsfontein v Menlopark (Cup)

Helpmekaar v Noordheuwel (Cup)

Klerksdorp v HTS Middelburg (Plate)

Zwartkop v Middelburg (Plate)

Montana v Secunda (Shield)

Pietersburg v Lichtenburg (Shield)

Potch Gim v Jeugland (Bowl)

Potch Volkskool v Bergsig (Bowl)

Western Cape

SACS v Bishops

Wynberg v Rondebosch

Eastern Cape

Queen’s v Dale