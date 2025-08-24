Schools rugby results: Garsfontein, Helpmekaar through to Noordvaal Cup final

Garsfontein beat Menlopark and Helpmekaar clinched a win against Noordheuwel to set up a north-south final.

Fans were treated to scintillating rugby action in the Noordvaal Cup semi-finals this weekend, with Garsfontein and Helpmekaar booking their spots in the final after beating local rivals.

Garsfontein secured a convincing 45–29 win over Menlopark in Pretoria, while Helpmekaar clinched a 39–36 victory over Noordheuwel in Johannesburg.

Klerksdorp and Middelburg were triumphant in their respective plate semi-finals.

Other big results include Queen’s College beating Dale 31–17 in the Eastern Cape. In Cape Town, SACS and Bishops played to an 18-all draw. Robertson also beat Charlie Hofmeyr 20–0 in a King Price Schools Derby Series fixture.

Selected results

Noordvaal Cup semi-finals

Garsfontein 45 Menlopark 29 (Cup)

Helpmekaar 39 Noordheuwel 36 (Cup)

Klerksdoep 23 HTS Middelburg 10 (Plate)

Zwartkop 19 Middelburg 22 (Plate)

Pietersburg 36 Lichtenburg 28 (Shield)

Potch Gim 22 Jeugland 18 (Bowl)

Gauteng

Midstream 34 Wonderboom 12

Eastern Cape

Andrew Rabie 24 Westering 12

Hudson Park 45 Cambridge 10

Otto du Plessis 72 Cillie 28

Queen’s College 31 Dale College 17

Wittedrift 30 Knysna Secondary 14

Western Cape

Camps Bay 13 Somerset 12

Charlie Hofmeyr 0 Robertson 20

Fairmont 86 Langa RFC 7

Langenhoven Gim 10 Point 34

Montagu 25 Bredasdorp 22

Porterville 31 Piketberg 14

SACS 18 Bishops 18

Free State

Witteberg 50 Upington 18