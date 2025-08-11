Schools rugby results: Affies crush Pretoria Boys, Boland edge Oakdale

As the season winds down, schools are chasing higher positions in the rankings.
South Africa’s schools entertained crowds with fantastic rugby this past weekend, maintaining the action seen all season and underscoring our bright future in the sport. But with limited time left in the season, the results, while exciting, did little to change the likely final rankings.
Only one school in the top seven played, Affies hosting rivals Pretoria Boys’ High in a much-anticipated affair. The King Price Schools Derby went almost entirely one way, though, as Affies did their all to climb the rankings while the other giants slept.
They secured a commanding 41–12 victory over their neighbours. It was close, but not enough to change the standings. According to the latest figures, Affies’ win took their average bonus points up to 19.906, not too far off Grey College at 20.093.
Boland Landbou secured an important win away from home against higher-ranked Oakdale. While it did not change their rankings (Boland 19th and Oakdale eighth), the 34–27 win brought Boland much closer to Queen’s College besides boosting the Western Cape school’s pride.
Graeme College also beat Queen’s College 20–17.
Selected results
Gauteng Noordvaal
Affies 41 Pretoria BH 12
Alberton 29 Wagpos 24
Brandwag 27 Hartbeespoort 7
Bergsig 45 Randburg 24
Die Anker 17 Montana 31
Heidelberg Volkskool 31 Secunda 24
Hugenote Springs 39 Piet Retief 27
Kempton Park 44 Ligbron 21
Lichtenburg 24 Pietersburg 27
Linden 64 Vereeniging Gim 7
Marais Viljoen 12 Klerksdorp 34
Middelburg 28 Oos Moot 29
Midstream 45 Die Wilgers 14
Nelspruit 27 EG Jansen 21
Noorheuwel 20 Menlopark 34
Parktown 13 Jeppe 22
Potch Gim 26 Eldoraigne 13
Rustenburg 14 Monument 24
Waterkloof 23 Transvalia 12
Wonderboom 20 Centurion 19
Zwartkop 36 HTS Middelburg 30
Eastern Cape
Alex Road 7 Otto Du Plessis 24
Andrew Rabie 62 Victoria Park 14
Bergsig Uitenhage 17 Marlow 14
Cathcart 14 Stutterheim 7
Dale College 19 Selborne College 15
Graeme College 20 Queen’s College 17
Knysna 14 Knysna Secondary 13
Nico Malan 12 Die Brandwag 19
Ooskus Gim 0 Hudson Park 69
Wittedrift 15 Knysna HS 13
Western Cape
Belville 33 HTS Belville 20
Brackenfell 12 Hugenote Wellington 15
Camps Bay 10 Westerford 7
Charlie Hofmeyr 63 Tulbagh 0
DF Malan 3 Hermanus 12
Durbanville 5 Outeniqua 8
Hopefield 27 Curro Langebaan 14
Labori 20 Paulus Joubert 25
Lutzville 35 Calvinia 10
Milnerton 14 Stellenberg 12
Montagu 49 Langenhoven 7
Oakdale 27 Boland Landbou 34
Parel Vallei 27 Melbosstrand 6
Point 15 Swartland 25
Porterville 24 Augsburg 10
Piketberg 32 Vredenburg 22
Robertson 53 Langenhoven Gim 28
Swartland 26 Schoonspruit 15
Stellenbosch 11 Fish Hoek 7
KwaZulu-Natal
DHS 52 KES 19
Glenwood 10 Maritzburg College 14
Free State
Bothaville 29 Ficksburg 31
Fichardtpark 15 Sentraal 5
Jim Fouché 70 Burgersdorp 10
Witteberg 33 Trio 18