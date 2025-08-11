Schools rugby results: Affies crush Pretoria Boys, Boland edge Oakdale

As the season winds down, schools are chasing higher positions in the rankings.

South Africa’s schools entertained crowds with fantastic rugby this past weekend, maintaining the action seen all season and underscoring our bright future in the sport. But with limited time left in the season, the results, while exciting, did little to change the likely final rankings.

Only one school in the top seven played, Affies hosting rivals Pretoria Boys’ High in a much-anticipated affair. The King Price Schools Derby went almost entirely one way, though, as Affies did their all to climb the rankings while the other giants slept.

They secured a commanding 41–12 victory over their neighbours. It was close, but not enough to change the standings. According to the latest figures, Affies’ win took their average bonus points up to 19.906, not too far off Grey College at 20.093.

Boland Landbou secured an important win away from home against higher-ranked Oakdale. While it did not change their rankings (Boland 19th and Oakdale eighth), the 34–27 win brought Boland much closer to Queen’s College besides boosting the Western Cape school’s pride.

Graeme College also beat Queen’s College 20–17.

Selected results

Gauteng Noordvaal

Affies 41 Pretoria BH 12

Alberton 29 Wagpos 24

Brandwag 27 Hartbeespoort 7

Bergsig 45 Randburg 24

Die Anker 17 Montana 31

Heidelberg Volkskool 31 Secunda 24

Hugenote Springs 39 Piet Retief 27

Kempton Park 44 Ligbron 21

Lichtenburg 24 Pietersburg 27

Linden 64 Vereeniging Gim 7

Marais Viljoen 12 Klerksdorp 34

Middelburg 28 Oos Moot 29

Midstream 45 Die Wilgers 14

Nelspruit 27 EG Jansen 21

Noorheuwel 20 Menlopark 34

Parktown 13 Jeppe 22

Potch Gim 26 Eldoraigne 13

Rustenburg 14 Monument 24

Waterkloof 23 Transvalia 12

Wonderboom 20 Centurion 19

Zwartkop 36 HTS Middelburg 30

Eastern Cape

Alex Road 7 Otto Du Plessis 24

Andrew Rabie 62 Victoria Park 14

Bergsig Uitenhage 17 Marlow 14

Cathcart 14 Stutterheim 7

Dale College 19 Selborne College 15

Graeme College 20 Queen’s College 17

Knysna 14 Knysna Secondary 13

Nico Malan 12 Die Brandwag 19

Ooskus Gim 0 Hudson Park 69

Wittedrift 15 Knysna HS 13

Western Cape

Belville 33 HTS Belville 20

Brackenfell 12 Hugenote Wellington 15

Camps Bay 10 Westerford 7

Charlie Hofmeyr 63 Tulbagh 0

DF Malan 3 Hermanus 12

Durbanville 5 Outeniqua 8

Hopefield 27 Curro Langebaan 14

Labori 20 Paulus Joubert 25

Lutzville 35 Calvinia 10

Milnerton 14 Stellenberg 12

Montagu 49 Langenhoven 7

Oakdale 27 Boland Landbou 34

Parel Vallei 27 Melbosstrand 6

Point 15 Swartland 25

Porterville 24 Augsburg 10

Piketberg 32 Vredenburg 22

Robertson 53 Langenhoven Gim 28

Swartland 26 Schoonspruit 15

Stellenbosch 11 Fish Hoek 7

KwaZulu-Natal

DHS 52 KES 19

Glenwood 10 Maritzburg College 14

Free State

Bothaville 29 Ficksburg 31

Fichardtpark 15 Sentraal 5

Jim Fouché 70 Burgersdorp 10

Witteberg 33 Trio 18