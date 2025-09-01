Schools rugby results: Garsfontein speedsters win them the Noordvaal Cup

Three tries by Garsies' back three proved the difference as the Pretoria school won their third title in a row.

Hoërskool Garsfontein’s back three proved too good for Helpmekaar, putting in a brilliant 80-minute performance to secure their school’s third Noordvaal Cup title in a row.

The back three scored three tries on the day, overturning an 19–18 deficit with phenomenal running and passing to win the game 31–19 on Saturday. It was their fifth title in 11 years, and also their seventh victory over Helpmekaar in a row.

Garsfontein win the Noordvaal Cup

But they weren’t the only heroes for the home side. SA Schoolboy player of the season, tighthead prop Luan van den Berg, dominated set-pieces early in the game to open space for Garsfontein’s first score – coming from loose forward JP Pieterse.

Helpmekaar responded with their first try in the 28th minute, flyhalf Wian Storm receiving centre Ethan Lourens’ offload and dashing through defenders. He ran 50m for his scintilating try.

Forward Zaiden Krige extended Helpies’ lead when he powered over from a maul near the try line. The visitors followed that up with their third try after the break, flanker Jandre Botha dotting down after a kick from scrumhalf Shaye Lourens bounced kindly for him.

Thereafter it was all Garsfontein. Dian van Aswegen delivered a brilliant 50:22 to give Garsies a lineout just outside the Helpmekaar tryline, and prop Morné Coetzer powered over for the score.

Their back three took the game away from Helpmekaar. They followed up their first-half score (where fullback Junaide Pasensie linked with replacement wing Yuvrah George to slip through defenders and then releasing wing Junaide Stuart to finish the score) with wing Drewyn Baron also linking with Stuart with clever running and passing to make short work of defenders for Baron’s score.

Their final try came from Stuart, who earned player of the match, gathering a kick and running a great line through defenders. He passed to Baron, who in turn made an impressive one-handed pass over a defender back to Stuart for his second try.