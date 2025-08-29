Schools rugby fixtures: Garsfontein and Helpmekaar duel for Noordvaal Cup glory

Helpmekaar have to throw off Garsfontein's six-game winning streak against them to win South Africa's oldest schools rugby tournament.

Helpmekaar have it all to do to beat two-time defending champions, Hoërskool Garsfontein, and win the Noordvaal Cup for the first time in 50 years.

The Johannesburg school shared the then-Administrators Cup with Nelspruit in 1975 and this year hope to end their drought in South Africa’s oldest schools rugby tournament.

Garsfontein favourites in Noordvaal Cup

But Garsfontein are heavy favourites. They have won the title four times in the last 10 years, and have beaten Helpmekaar in their last six match-ups. This includes their semi-final win in 2023 (score 29–20) and their league fixture this year (47–29).

“Helpies” are on an eight-match winning streak, however, and will draw on momentum from their semi-final win over Noordheuwel. There, they fought back from 36–29 down with just minutes left, to win 39–36.

Garsfontein are not without their own momentum, trampling Menlopark 45–29 in their semi-final. It was their 17th victory over their Pretoria neighbours in their last 18 meetings.

And let’s not forget about the plate, shield and bowls finals – all contested by top schools.

Two King Price Schools Derby Series fixtures play out in the Western Cape this weekend — Wynberg Boys’ High take on SACS and Bishops clash with Rondebosch Boys’ High.

Diamantveld and Witteberg also face off in the University of the Free State’s Kovsies tournament final.

Selected fixtures

Garsfontein v Helpmekaar (Noordvaal Cup final)

Middelburg v HTS Middelburg (Noordvaal plate final)

Montana v Pietersburrg (Noordvaal shield final)

Potch Volkskool v Potch Gim (Noordvaal bowl final)

Diamantveld v Witteberg (Kovsies final)

Wynberg v SACS

Bishops v Rondebosch