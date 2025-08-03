Schools rugby results: Paarl Boys High stun Gimnasium, Grey College hammer Grey High

A number of exciting matches were contested over the weekend.

Paarl Boys High scored two late tries to stun town rivals Paarl Gimnasium 35-33 in their big interschools derby in Paarl on Saturday.

Played in front of thousands of fans, one of the biggest school derbies in the world lived up to the hype.

It was Boys High’s first win in this derby in three years and ended Gimnasium’s hopes of finishing the season unbeaten.

In a tight game, Gimnasium led 33-21 with 10 minutes to play but two late tries sealed the deal for Boys High.

Some outstanding tries were scored over the match, with Gimnasium’s SA Schools centre Markus Muller prominent in scoring a try, kicking three conversions and four penalties. His team’s other tries were scored by Hendre van der Westhuizen and Jean Dreyer.

Boys High’s five converted tries cam from Jeheal Davids, Gershom Pieters, Kobus Wilken, Leighton Bruikhuis and Liam de Villiers. Iwan Jordaan converted all of the tries.

In the other big derby in Gqeberha, Grey College beat Grey High 46-15, while in Joburg Jeppe edged KES 39-31 in another entertaining game.

Down in the Eastern Cape, there were wins for Queen’s and Graeme College, while in KZN Pretoria Boys High had just too much for their hosts, Maritzburg College, winning 31-27.

Selected results

Potch Boys 35 HTS Klerksdorp 38

Sentraal 7 Witteberg 70

Fichardtpark 26 Voortrekker 19

Northwood 5 DHS 38

Glenwood 53 Parktown 10

Maritzburg 27 PBH 31

Helpmekaar 38 Rustenburg 22

Jeppe 31 KES 31

Menlopark 39 Monument 35

Noordheuwel 28 Garsfontein 22

Waterkloof 19 Affies 64

Dale 10 Graeme 17

Grey High 15 Grey College 46

Selborne 28 Queen’s 31

Oakdale 21 Paul Roos 17

Paarl Gim 33 Paarl Boys High 35

