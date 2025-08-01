Rugby

Schools rugby fixtures: Paarl derby one of the biggest games of the year

Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

1 August 2025

Other big fixtures include Jeppe against KES, Waterkloof against Affies, and Grey High taking on Grey College.

School rugby fixtures Paarl Boys

Paarl Boys will want to get revenge on their neighbours after last year’s derby defeat. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

One of the most important school rugby fixtures plays out this weekend as Paarl Gim host Paarl Boys High.

Paarl Gim have been unstoppable at the top of the schools rugby table this year, going unbeaten in 15 games. Their neighbours lie second and will want to carry momentum from their 51–8 win over SACS last weekend into this fixture. Especially as they lost 30–8 in the derby last year.

But this is just one of the four King Price Schools Derby Series matches playing out.

Jeppe High School for Boys’ take on King Edward VII (KES) in a Joburg rivalry while Waterkloof host Affies in a Pretoria derby.

In the Eastern Cape, Grey High School take on Grey College. However, Dale College’s fixture against Graeme College may be an even larger game.

Selected fixtures

Eastern Cape

Dale v Graeme
Selborne v Queen’s
Grey HS v Grey College
Daniel Pienaar v Nico Malan
Marlow v Pearson
Brandwag (EP) v DF Malherbe
Stirling v Hudson Park

Free State

Jim Fouché v Goudveld
Sentraal v Witteberg
Fichardtpark v Voorttrekker (Beth)
Diamantveld v Trio
Duineveld v Bellville

KwaZulu-Natal

Glenwood v Parktown
Northwood v Durban HS
Maritzburg College v Pretoria BH

Noordvaal

Waterkloof v Affies
Jeppe v KES

Noordvaal Cup

Menlopark v Monument
Noordheuwel v Garsfontein
Helpmekaar v Rustenburg
Transvalia v Nelspruit
Zwartkp v Marais Viljoen
Klerksdorp v Oos-Moot
Middelburg v Wesvalua
HTS Middelburg v Ligbron
Pietersburg v Hugenote (Springs)
Ben Vorster v Montana
Secunda v Lichtenburg
Piet Retief v Die Anker
Potch Volkskool v Randburg
Merensky v Ermelo
Dinamika v Potch Gim
Jeugland v Bergsic Ac

Western Cape

Charlie Hofmeyr v Hermanus
Swartland v Hopefield
Outeniqua v Worcester Gim
Oakdale v Paul Roos
SACS v Brackenfell
Stellenberg v Boland Landbou
Milnerton v Bishops
Paarl Gim v HJS Paarl BH
Durbanville v HTS Belville
Rondebosch v Drostdy
DF Malan v Strand
Parel Vallei v Wynberg

