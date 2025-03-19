Sharks the easy favourites, but expect Zebre to be physical

With Zebre beating Munster and Edinburgh this season, the Sharks say they will not take them lightly.

When the fourth-placed Sharks host 15th-placed Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday, it will be easy to identify the favourites.

But the Italian side are on a three-game winning streak after wins against Ulster, Edinburgh and Dragons, and should not be entirely discounted.

The sides do battle in the tournament’s 13th round at Kings Park, Durban, with the kick-off at 2.45pm.

The Sharks come from a close 25–22 victory over the Lions that saw them lift the SA shield for the first time.

They sit high on the URC log with eight wins from 12 games while Zebre languish second from the bottom. However, the Italian side have 25 points after five wins and as many bonus points – just four less points than the eighth-placed Lions.

A win could get them into that eighth slot and in line for a play-off spot.

Sharks could be fourth SA team to beat Zebre

But while their current form is good, Zebre have also lost to all South African teams they have played against this season (Stormers and Lions in the URC and even the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup).

They will be playing away from home against a tough South African outfit in the Sharks, who are looking to reach the play-offs for a third time in four seasons.

It was understandable that at a Sharks press conference on Wednesday, not much fuss was made about the imminent match. Especially since Sharks centre Jurenzo Julius was the speaker for the day, and attention was understandably on his Junior Springbok of the Year award, won last week.

The 20-year-old was asked at length about his early career and role models at the Sharks, which he joined this season and where he has become a regular thanks to an injury suffered by Springbok star André Esterhuizen.

The youngster has grabbed his opportunities, however, and is worthy of the award after two seasons, setting the U20 world alight. Since moving to the senior side he has shone as well, scoring three tries this season and making energetic carries that have set tongues wagging.

Sharks will not take Zebre lightly after their big wins

But in what was a footnote of the discussion, this publication asked the only questions pertaining to the Zebre game, and Julius said the Sharks will not be taking their opponents lightly.

“We expect a fight,” Julius said. “Italian sides are always physical. We know Zebre have beaten a few big teams.”

These include seventh-placed Edinburgh, and last year’s semi-finalists and 2022/23 winners Munster in September last year.

“They are only a few points away from the top eight so we won’t take them lightly at all. Everyone is ready for it,” Julius added.