Sharks need Jordan Hendrikse to kick into gear again before Zebre, Leinster clashes

SA Rugby's Young Player of the Year nominee has slotted five out of 10 kicks at posts in the last three games.

Jordan Hendrikse has kicked 33 over in the URC this season but isn’t in great form at the moment. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Rising Springboks star Jordan Hendrikse has had a stellar first season at the Sharks and has been integral to the Durban side’s success in the United Rugby Championship (URC) so far.

However, performances in recent matches – especially in kicking at posts – will not be up to the personal standard set by such a quality player.

In his last game, the 25–22 win over the Lions at Kings Park Stadium that secured the Sharks their first-ever SA shield, Hendrikse slotted just one out of four kicks, securing only two out of a possible nine points.

Before the end of the game, he had voluntarily handed post duties to his older brother Jaden, playing at scrumhalf, who also struggled, only kicking one out of two though his late penalty won them the match.

Jordan Hendrikse only had two opportunities at posts in the first local derby between the sides in Johannesburg, slotting them both, but wasn’t nearly as good at kicking for territory and the up-and-unders as his opponents were.

He also struggled in the Bulls game before that, securing two out of four kicks. He did, however, score a try to make up for the points lost there.

This means he scored five out of 10 kicks at posts in his last three games.

Hendrikse kicks 33 so far in URC

It’s hard to reconcile these recent performances with Hendrikse’s normally dependable kicking that has seen him overtake Siya Masuku to be the first-choice goal-kicker for one of South Africa’s best franchises despite being so young.

It was enough to earn him a Young Player of the Year award nomination at this year’s SA Rugby Awards.

Performances such his six out of six against Cardiff vindicate that nomination, and who could forget last season’s Currie Cup-winning penalty kick against his former club, the Lions.

He’s racked up 88 points in 12 matches so far in this season’s URC. These include 12 penalties, 21 conversions and two tries.

He was oozing confidence before his dip in form, drawing praise from winger Yaw Penxe and head coach John Plumtree for his maturity and leadership as well as personal work ethic.

Young Player of the Year nominee needs to refind rhythm

Hendrikse will need to find his mojo again before the Sharks host Zebre on 22 March and table leaders Leinster on 29 March.

The Sharks are fourth on the URC table but they will be targeting these home games before their time overseas in April.

They start this by travelling to France for their Challenge Cup round of 16 match against Lyon Olympique Universitaire on 6 April, an all-important fixture as the Sharks aim to defend their Challenge Cup title.