URC result: Sharks give Siya fitting farewell

The Sharks finish 10th on the log - after eight wins, nine defeats and a draw.

Departing flank Siya Kolisi scored two tries while debutant flyhalf Vusi Moyo ran the show in a dominant win for the Sharks at Kings Park against Zebre on Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old Moyo contributed 15 points as the Sharks finished a disappointing Vodacom URC season on a high with a 54-19 win in Durban.

It was Kolisi’s final match in black and white before rejoining the Stormers.

The Sharks finish 10th on the log – after eight wins, nine defeats and a draw – with Zebre rooted to the bottom.



It was a scrappy opening from both sides, with unforced handling errors disrupting the flow.

Speedster Jaco Williams got the hosts on the board first, finishing under pressure in the corner, before Zebre hit back through winger Malik Faissal.

Kolisi regained the lead for the Sharks after an inventive lineout move, with a neat pass from Ox Nché creating space for the Springbok captain to dart through.

Fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya then danced his way through the Zebre defence to add a third.

Zebre scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco was shown a yellow card for cynical play in the red zone, and the Sharks made the man advantage count when Kolisi powered over from a lineout maul.

Williams came close after the restart, pouncing on a loose ball after a charge down on Montemauri, but failed to control the grounding.

Zebre could not hold the Sharks out for long. A powerful carry from centre André Esterhuizen put the defence on the back foot, Moyo collecting and dotting down to mark his debut with a try.

Flank Manu Tshituka then picked and drove from close range to add a sixth.

Zebre hit back in the fourth quarter through winger Simone Gesi, before substitute centre Le Roux Malan got in on the act after another Esterhuizen break to score a try in his final Sharks appearance.

Esterhuizen then produced a sensational pass out the back of the hand to release replacement scrumhalf Ross Braude.

Zebre scored through replacement hooker Giovanni Quattrini, who muscled over from a maul, but the damage had already been done.

SHARKS – Tries: Jaco Williams, Siya Kolisi (2), Zekhethelo Siyaya, Vusi Moyo, Manu Tshituka, Le Roux Malan, Ross Braude. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (5), Jean Smith (2).

ZEBRE – Tries: Malik Faissal, Simone Gesi, Giovanni Quattrini. Conversions: Giovanni Montemauri (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







