URC result: Sharks grind Munster into submission

The Sharks will resume their URC campaign with a home clash against the Stormers on 5 December.

The Sharks secured a third successive tour win with a well-deserved victory against Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Coach JP Pietersen’s men triumphed 15-3 after leading 5-3 at half-time, moving up to fourth on the URC log heading into the November break.

The victory followed last week’s impressive win in Cardiff and an EPCR Challenge Cup success against Lyon in France.

First back-to-back victories overseas

It is the first time the Sharks have won back-to-back URC matches overseas.

Munster edged the possession and territory stakes on the night, but the Sharks defence was superb – they made 148 tackles at an 86% success rate – and out-kicked their opponents in wet conditions.

The Sharks – already without injured centres André Esterhuizen and Jurenzo Julius – suffered a late setback when in-form flank Matt Romao was ruled out through injury and replaced by Tino Mavesere.

Having repelled early Munster pressure, the Sharks opened the scoring in the 15th minute when the hosts failed to deal with a kick into their 22 from fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya, allowing flyhalf Gianni Lombard to collect the loose ball and canter over.

Siyaya almost scored a try himself after gliding past the Munster defence and kicking ahead, but the ball didn’t bounce the 19-year-old’s way with the tryline in sight.

Munster came away empty-handed from their next two visits deep into the Sharks’ 22, turning down an gimmie three points on the first occasion to push for a try.

However, they opted for goal just before the break, with flyhalf JJ Hanrahan cutting the deficit to two points.

Lombard cancelled it out, though, with a 53rd-minute penalty goal of his own.

The Sharks suffered a blow when prop Ox Nché was yellow-carded for a shoulder-to-head charge on Munster replacement front-rower Jeremy Loughman at a ruck.

But that didn’t prevent the visitors from extending their lead, with a storming run by captain Nick Hatton setting up a try for replacement scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, converted by Lombard.

The score remained unchanged in the final 10 minutes, with the Sharks’ celebrations at the final whistle showing just how much the win meant to them.

The Sharks resume their URC campaign with a home clash against the Stormers on 5 December, while Munster travel to Italy to face Zebre Parma.

MUNSTER – Penalty: JJ Hanrahan.

SHARKS – Tries: Gianni Lombard, Ivan van Zyl. Conversion: Lombard. Penalty: Lombard.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.