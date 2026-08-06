Sharks launch large-scale rebrand with new logo, and kits on the way

The Sharks are also due to change their website, local store, and merchandise. Not all fans were happy about the change.

The Sharks confirmed Thursday that they have changed their logo and, in the coming weeks, will change their Currie Cup and URC kits, launch a new website, reopen a reimagined Sharks Cage store and “further brand experiences across the Sharks ecosystem”.

Though the Durban union is embarking on a large-scale rebranding initiative, CEO Shaun Bryans said, “Our badge has evolved. Our core never will.”

However, their announcement on social media was met with mixed reactions, especially as the traditional ‘Sharky’ mascot seen on the previous logo was replaced with what some described as a generic-looking shark.

Others commented that the rebranding did not matter much to them.

What mattered was that the union improved on the performances that saw them finish the United Rugby Championship 10th last season, and fail to progress out of the Champions Cup pool stage, not winning a single game in Europe last year.

“Innovation has always been part of who we are,” Bryans said.

“In 1996, this club had the courage to redefine itself as the Sharks [being Natal Rugby Union, previously] and helped shape the modern era of South African rugby.

“We embraced transformation, pioneered new ways of engaging supporters and consistently chose to lead rather than follow. This evolution is not a departure from that tradition. It is its continuation.”

Sharks rebrand

A club statement said professional sport had changed dramatically over the last 30 years, and leading clubs succeeded off the field as well.

Building larger fan communities, attracting commercial partners and creating world-class supporter experiences are now fundamental to sustaining long-term sporting success, the club said.

“Success today depends on far more than winning matches,” said chief growth officer Michael Leslie.

“The strongest clubs in world sport are also the strongest brands. Sustained investment in elite performance requires sustained commercial growth.

“Every new supporter we inspire, every meaningful partnership we build and every new revenue stream we create gives us greater ability to invest where it matters most – our players, our pathways, our facilities and the future of rugby in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is a deliberate statement of ambition. We have taken a long-term view of where this club needs to be – on the field, commercially and culturally – and we believe we have a responsibility to make the decisions that will get us there.”

‘Years in the making’

Reebok returns as the Sharks’ technical apparel partner, while the union launches a new e-commerce platform, a completely reimagined Shark Cage retail experience and an expanded apparel collection spanning performance wear, lifestyle collections, retro releases, golf, Classics and footwear.

“This has been years in the making,” stated Leslie.

“The rollout will continue over the coming weeks with the launch of the new Sharks Currie Cup and URC kits, the reopening of the reimagined Shark Cage, the launch of the club’s new website and further brand experiences across the Sharks ecosystem.”

“This isn’t simply a rebrand. It is the beginning of a new era for the Sharks Rugby Club. One built on everything that has brought us to this point, and everything we believe this club can still become.”