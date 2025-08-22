Currie Cup round five preview: Pride at stake this weekend

A bottom-of-the-table fixture plays out while two teams enter the fray on three-game winning streaks.

It’s anyone’s guess who could finish top of the Currie Cup table after this weekend.

The tournament has had very interesting results so far, leaving few favourites and underdogs going into the fifth round out of seven. But it is time for the real contenders to step forward.

Friday’s bottom-feeder face-off

The Pumas (fifth) host Boland Kavaliers (second) in the first game on Friday. Kicking off at Mbombela Stadium at 5pm, the home side will look to bounce back from a tantalisingly close 36–35 defeat to the Lions at the same venue last week.

While middle of the table, the Pumas are just three points short of leaders Cheetahs and Boland, and could move into the top ranks, if not the lead, if they win and other results play out favourably.

Boland will want to follow up their good 28–20 win over the Bulls last week, and move top of the table.

The fixture at 7.10pm sees the defending champions Sharks host Western Province in a battle at the bottom of the table. Both sides have opted for younger teams to blood depth for the seasons ahead, but are paying for it in the short term. Neither can win the Currie Cup now, but pride is at stake.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen still believes they are “moving in the right direction”.

Saturday fixtures

The Cheetahs host the Lions at 2pm on Saturday. The side from Bloemfontein are on a three-game winning streak, beating Boland, Sharks, and Western Province. They have played great attacking rugby this Currie Cup.

On the other hand, it has been hard to judge the quality of the Lions. They appeared to be favourites after solid wins against the Sharks and Western Province, before a poor showing against Boland and a nail-biter against Pumas highlighted their weak defence.

Currie Cup rounds off with middle-of-the-table clash

The Bulls host Griquas in the final game of the weekend, kicking off at Tuine Sport Club at 3pm on Sunday.

Like the Lions, the Bulls started the Currie Cup well. But they then fell to the Pumas and Boland to currently sit sixth with 10 points after four matches.

Griquas have won three games in a row, beating Boland, Western Province and Sharks to lie fourth, tied on points with the Lions and one point behind the leaders. They will be eager to match the Pumas’ solid 41–7 win against the Bulls in Pretoria.