Cavaliers in dreamland after another Currie Cup upset on action packed weekend

The Boland Cavaliers are in dreamland, after another Currie Cup upset saw them down the Bulls 28-20 in Wellington on Sunday afternoon, to put themselves joint top of the log after the fourth weekend of action.

The Cavaliers, back in the competition for the first time since 2016, have won three of their four games so far, and upset the Lions and Bulls on consecutive weekends, to put them on 16 points, level with the Cheetahs who sit top on points difference.

Their game against the Bulls was an action packed and ill-disciplined affair, as they outscored the visitors four tries to three, while six yellow cards were handed out in the match, four to the Cavaliers.

The Bulls took a 12-7 lead into halftime, with prop Jean Erasmus crashing over and lock Cobus Grobbelaar dotting down off a maul, while Cavaliers hooker Sidney Tobias also scored off a maul.

A back and forth second half then saw the Bulls slot a penalty through flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain, before Cavaliers outside back Donovan Don scored his seventh try of the season, followed by another maul try to Nama Xaba giving the Bulls a 20-14 lead after 55 minutes.

But the Cavaliers finished stronger, as replacement loose forward Khwezi Mafu, and replacement prop Wayrin Losper both powered over for converted scores to give them a stunning come from behind win.

Other matches

In the other matches on the weekend, the ill-disciplined Cheetahs outlasted a fighting Western Province 31-24 in Bloemfontein, the Lions edged the Pumas 36-35 in Mbombela, and the Griquas beat the Sharks 26-17 in Kimberley.

The Cheetahs were grateful that a late red and yellow card didn’t cost them in their match against Province, after they held a 31-10 lead with 15 minutes to play, before two late scores from the visitors, and ending the game with 13 men, made it a very nervy finish.

At the Nelspruit Rugby Club the Lions and Pumas battled out a thriller, with a back and forth first half seeing the teams locked at 21-all at the break.

The Lions then surged ahead at the start of the second half, moving 36-21 ahead after 60 minutes, before a late show from the Pumas saw them go over for two converted scores, the second after the fulltime hooter.

In the Griquas and Sharks game, the visitors held a surprise 17-12 lead after 60 minutes, but two converted tries to the hosts in the final 20 secured them a bonus point win.

Log taking shape

With this year’s Currie Cup being played over a single round of fixtures, the log is now finally beginning to take shape after four rounds.

Just behind the log leaders sit the Lions in third and Griquas in fourth, one point back, with them also separated by points difference.

The Pumas are fifth on 13 points and the Bulls sixth on 10, and those six teams are likely to battle it out for the four playoff places, although the team from Pretoria don’t have much wiggle room over the final three rounds.

Western Province and the Sharks, who have backed inexperienced youth for the competition, continue to struggle, rock bottom of the log on one point each, with points difference also separating them.

This coming weekend sees the Cavaliers going on the road, taking on the Pumas in Mbombela, in one of two Friday night matches, with the second a battle in the basement as the Sharks welcome Western Province to Durban.

On Saturday the Cheetahs take on the Lions in Bloemfontein, while the Griquas host the Bulls in Kimberley on Sunday to round out the weekend’s action.