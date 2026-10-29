Pietersen wishes Mbonambi well on road back to Boks

The Sharks coach hoped the hooker could again play 'Bongi's good rugby' for the Springboks, adding that Zekhethelo Siyaya was unlucky to miss out on selection.

Coach JP Pietersen wished former Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi the best on his path back into the Springbok fold after the 82-Test veteran moved to the Stormers this week.

Mbonambi’s move happened quickly, with the Sharks readily expediting the transfer after Stormers boss John Dobson phoned Mbonambi with a contract offer on Monday afternoon amid an injury crisis at the Cape union.

By Wednesday morning, Mbonambi had joined the Stormers in training and was named to play off the bench this weekend even though he had not featured for the Sharks since January due to injuries and a disciplinary matter.

Dobson said they had never had discipline issues with Mbonambi, and looked forward to benefiting from his strength in set-piece while admitting the 35-year-old would be “off the pace” in his fitness if required to play for a long period.

Dobson said one of Mbonambi’s motivating factors was securing a path back into the Springbok setup after not playing a Test since November last year.

Mbonambi previously played at the Stormers between 2015 and 2021 before moving to the Sharks. He and Pietersen even played for the Springboks together for a few Tests around 2016.

Sharks bid Bongi farewell

After naming the Sharks’ matchday 23 to face Munster in Limerick on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm), Pietersen on Thursday said he only wished the veteran hooker the best.

“He’s taken a new chapter at the Stormers, and I’ve sent a WhatsApp message to him just to wish him all the best as a coach and former player too,” Pietersen said.

“Hopefully he can get back into the Springbok mix and play Bongi’s good rugby.”

The former Bok wing thanked Mbonambi for his influence at the Sharks over the years.

“Obviously there are some fond memories that he’s shared with some players. I want to wish him and his family all the best as he takes on a new chapter at the Stormers.

“Hopefully everything works out for him, and we’ll probably see him soon.”

The teams in fact meet in their immediate next game after this weekend, a 5 December URC derby in Durban following the November international break.

Siyaya misses out on Springbok selection

Meanwhile, Pietersen said he was disappointed that 19-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya was not included in the Springbok squad to play in the last four Nations Championship Tests while Markus Muller, 19, and Riley Norton, Luan Giliomee and Yaqeen Ahmed were all included.

However, injuries happen, and there could be a call-up. Otherwise, it would be a learning moment for young Siyaya.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s learning along the way and it’s good to see that when you throw him in the deep end, he’s capable of swimming and fighting for it.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t make the national call-up, but that doesn’t mean it’s all done and dusted. He can showcase against Munster what he’s about.

“And you never know what happens with international duty. Injuries happen and you could get a call-up. We’re obviously disappointed, but it’s a challenge for him to showcase he can do more.”